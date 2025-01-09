How A New Book Has Helped Luke Goode Thrive In Starting Role For Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The loudest roar from the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall crowd Wednesday night against USC came after Luke Goode hit a corner 3-pointer despite being fouled.
The shot gave Indiana a 13-point lead with 7:56 to play, tied for its largest lead of the game, and the Hoosiers carried that momentum into an 82-69 victory over the Big Ten newcomers. Goode helped seal the win with two late free throws, but the previous 3-pointer was his exclamation point on another crucial performance.
Goode finished with 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including a 4-for-5 night from 3-point range and a trio of 3-pointers in the first half. He added four rebounds, 2-for-3 free throw shooting and zero turnovers across a team-high 34 minutes.
The recent lineup changes have led to breakout performances by Goode.
“I'm super comfortable,” Goode said of his expanded role. “My teammates make it easy for me. When I'm starting in the game, the offense looks a little bit different. I think that helps everybody that's involved. We’re able to get [Oumar] Ballo looks. Being able to space the floor with another shooter has been great for our team. You know, that’s kind of been the story of my career. I’ve been in and out of the lineups, playing whatever role I need to play. When my teammates have confidence in me, whatever role they want me to play, I'm going to do it to the most I can.”
Goode joined the Hoosiers during the offseason as one of seven newcomers following three seasons with Big Ten foe Illinois, where he shot 38.8% on 219 career 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-7 wing transferred to Indiana – the school he grew up rooting for as a Fort Wayne, Ind., native – labeled as perhaps the top reason the Hoosiers’ 3-point shooting would improve in 2024-25.
His Indiana career got off to a slow start. Goode made just 6-of-21 3-point attempts, or 28.5%, in his first seven games. But since being inserted into the starting lineup, he has begun to thrive.
That started Dec. 29 against Winthrop, when Indiana coach Mike Woodson benched center Oumar Ballo for undisclosed reasons. Ballo came off the bench the following game against Rutgers, and starting power forward Malik Reneau suffered a knee injury two possessions into that win. Goode remained in the starting lineup in Reneau’s absence for Sunday’s win at Penn State and Wednesday’s 82-69 home victory over USC
Save for Goode’s 18-point performance on 5-for-7 3-point shooting Dec. 3 against Sam Houston, he’s played his best basketball in an Indiana uniform since being elevated into a starting role. Indiana has won five straight games, and in the last three Goode is 10-for-15 from 3-point range.
Is it the changes he’s made to his shot? More offensive spacing without Reneau? Just part of being a shooter? Goode says it's a bit of everything. Coaches have harped to him that water will find its level, and his own confidence has never wavered, Goode said. When he gets his feet set with an open look, it’s going up.
Goode also credits a recommendation from Indiana assistant coach Brian Walsh, a 38.1% career 3-point shooter during his career at Xavier and Akron.
“He understands the shooting slumps and ups and downs and having that role on a team," Goode said. "He actually gave me a book that I've been reading. It's really helped. I started reading it three games ago since I've started shooting the ball well.”
The book is called Mind Gym: An Athlete’s Guide to Inner Excellence by Gary Mack with David Casstevens. It also includes a foreword from former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Goode said the book preaches clearing one’s mind, and it’s played a role in his recent success.
“I think that helps a little bit, but it's just a whole lot of everything.” Goode said. “Staying in the gym, staying consistent to the process and what I do. When you got teammates that have trust in you and a coaching staff that never loses faith in what you do, good things happen.”
Goode’s recent play has been a big reason for Indiana’s five-game win streak, including three wins in Big Ten play. The offense has played well in recent games, in part due to Indiana playing lineups with more guards and wings. Woodson has put more shooters on the floor, none more important than Goode, as well as more ball handlers who can break down opposing defenses and free up those shooters.
Ballo has more space to operate on post-ups inside or in the pick-and-roll game with Trey Galloway and Myles Rice. Reneau’s injury was concerning at first, given that he was Indiana’s leading scorer at 14.1 points per game. But Indiana hasn’t skipped a beat; it has arguably improved.
The Hoosiers approach a daunting stretch of 11 straight Quad 1 games, beginning Saturday at Iowa, where they haven’t won under Woodson. They may not have Reneau again – Woodson said Sunday he won’t be back any time soon – but that hasn’t been an issue given Goode’s hot streak and help from others.
“Well, it gives us better space,” Woodson said in regard to playing with just one big. “But make no mistake about it, Malik is a big part of what we do, so he's not going anywhere.”
