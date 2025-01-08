LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana's Game Against USC Wednesday At Assembly Hall
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana looks to keep its win streak alive as it welcomes the USC Trojans to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the first time in program history. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.
Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers have won four straight games against Penn State, Rutgers, Winthrop and Chattanooga, improving to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play. In their first season under coach Eric Musselman, USC is 9-5 overall with a 1-2 record in the conference. The Trojans are the first men's team from the old Pac-12 conference to come to Assembly Hall this season.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game in real time from Assembly Hall.
1H 8:55 – Good sequence there from freshman Bryson Tucker. He shook his defender for a mid-range pull-up jumper, then forced a turnover on the defensive end. That's a 4-0 run for IU, trailing 22-16.
1H 10:56 – Indiana leads the total rebounding margin 11-9, but the Hoosiers have looked content to go one and done on the offensive end. There hasn't been a ton of effort to crash the offensive boards when shots don't fall. Goode sunk his second three, and Carlyle checks in for Rice. Claude splits a pair at the free throw line. USC leads 20-12.
1H 12:22 – Timeout Indiana, trailing USC 17-9. Hoosiers can't get much to fall offensively, going 4 for 15 from the field and 1 for 6 from three. IU hasn't scored in 3:04. Mgbako has missed all seven attempts. Rice has three turnovers. USC is successfully getting into the lane as all five starters have scored.
1H 13:12 – Mgbako is off to a particularly cold start from the field, missing each of his first six shots, four of which came from 3-point range. Agbo pushes USC's lead to 17-9 with a mid-range jumper.
1H 15:04 – USC leads Indiana 11-9 at the under-16 timeout. Rice sliced through the USC defense for a layup, then Galloway found him for a fast break layup on the following possession. Saint Thomas answered with a floater over Ballo. Luke Goode knocked down Indiana's first 3-pointer of the game. Indiana is off to a slow shooting start, just 4 for 12 from the field and 1 for 5 from 3-point range.
1H 17:35 – Ballo puts the Hoosiers on the board with a putback off of Mgbako's missed layup. The Hoosiers are off to a cold start from the floor, making just one of its first seven shots. USC leads 5-2.
1H 18:56 – Rice attempted Indiana's first two shots and missed. Solid looks on a free-throw line jumper and a 3-pointer in the corner, but the didn't fall. He traveled on the third possession. Agbo opened the scoring with a 3-pointer from the right wing. USC leads 3-0.
6:44 p.m. – Indiana starters remain the same from the Penn State game: Myles Rice, Trey Galloway, Luke Goode, Mackenzie Mgbako and Oumar Ballo. For USC, it's Desmond Claude, Wesley Yates III, Chibuzo Agbo, Saint Thomas and Josh Cohen.
4 p.m. – Indiana will be without junior power forward Malik Reneau again due to a right knee injury he suffered on the second possession of the Hoosiers' 84-74 win over Rutgers on Jan. 2. Luke Goode started in Reneau's absence Sunday at Penn State and scored 12 points in 25 minutes. For Woodson's full comments on Reneau's injury, CLICK HERE. USC listed Terrance Williams (10.6 ppg), Matt Knowling (3.8 ppg) and Kallai Patton (has not played this year) out on the Big Ten availability report.
