How Did Ex-Hoosiers Tamar Bates, Mackenzie Mgbako Fare In NBA Draft Combine?
Former Indiana men’s basketball players Tamar Bates and Mackenzie Mgabako participated in the NBA Draft Combine and both were in action in scrimmages played on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Mgbako, who played at Indiana from 2023-25, but who has since transferred to Texas A&M, was a part of Team Domercant in the scrimmage.
Mgbako performed well. He led Team Domercant with 14 points on 4 of 10 shooting. Mgbako added eight rebounds and two blocks. The New Jersey native was 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
Mgbako played on a team with NBA first round hopeful Yaxel Lendeborg, who would play at Michigan if he doesn’t turn pro. John Tonje of Wisconsin was also on Mgbako’s team.
Team Domercant was beaten 104-80 by Team Lazare.
Bates played at Indiana from 2021-23 before he finished his career at Missouri. Bates played for Team Williams.
Bates struggled from the field as he was 1 of 6. Bates was 1 of 3 from 3-point range as he finished with three points. Team Williams lost 83-80 to Team Mueller.
In shooting drills conducted earlier in the NBA Draft Combine, Mgbako was 19 of 30 on off-the dribble shooting, 16 of 25 on spot up shots, 12 of 25 in the 3-point star drill, 13 of 23 on 3-point side shots and 9 of 10 on free throws.
Bates was 17 of 30 on off-the-dribble shooting, 18 of 25 on spot up shots, 19 of 25 in the 3-point star drill, 17 of 24 on 3-point side shots and 7 of 10 on free throws.
Mgbako and Bates both earned NBA Draft Combine invitations after a good performance at the G League Elite Camp.
Mgbako and Bates have not been featured in NBA mock drafts.
Mgbako averaged 12.2 points in his two seasons at Indiana and was Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year in 2024.
Bates averaged 5.1 points as an underclassman with the Hoosiers. Bates blossomed at Missouri as he averaged 13.4 points in two seasons with the Tigers.
