How to Watch Assembly Ball Against Eberlein Drive in The Basketball Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Assembly Ball has advanced to the Butler Regional finals, where they'll play No. 6 seed Eberlein Drive on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
The Indiana alumni-based basketball team defeated The Cru 89-79 on Friday, then took down Men of Mackey 68-55 on Sunday. That makes Assembly Ball one of 16 teams remaining in The Basketball Tournament, which awards the champion a $1 million prize.
How to Watch Assembly Ball vs. Eberlein Drive
- Who: No 1. seed Assembly Ball (Indiana alumni team) vs. No. 6 seed Eberlein Drive
- What: Round of 16 in The Basketball Tournament, a single-elimination tournament with a $1 million prize
- When: Tuesday, July 23 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse (9,100) in Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV: FS1
- Announcers: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Assembly Ball roster
- Miller Kopp (Indiana, 2021-23)
- Race Thompson (Indiana, 2018-2023)
- DeVonte Green (Indiana, 2016-20)
- Juwan Morgan (Indiana, 2015-19)
- Noah Vonleh (Indiana, 2013-14)
- Troy Williams (Indiana, 2013-16)
- Yogi Ferrell (Indiana, 2012-16)
- Jordan Hulls (Indiana, 2009-13)
- Julian Gamble (Miami, 2008-13)
- Rion Brown (Miami, 2010-14)
- Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma, 2016-20)
- Keith Hornsby (UNC-Asheville, LSU, 2011-16)
- Tyrell Terry (Stanford, 2019-20)
- Dakota Quinn (Samford, 2015-16)
Eberlein Drive roster
- AJ Slaughter (Western Kentucky, 2006-10)
- Anthony Clemmons (Iowa 2012-16)
- Archie Goodwin (Kentucky 2012-13)
- Daishon Knight (Illinois State 2013-15)
- Devin Cannady (Princeton 2015-19)
- Jake Stephens (VMI, Chattanooga, 2018-23)
- Johnny O'Bryant (LSU 2011-14)
- Lesley Varner II (UT Rio Grande Valley 2016-20)
- Matt Schmarzo (Coe College 2011-15)
- Michael Ertel II (ULM, UAB 2017-22)
- Nate Roberts (Washington 2019-22)
- Ryan Taylor (Ohio, Evansville, Northwestern 2014-19)
- Terrell Brown (Shoreline C.C., Seattle, Arizona, Washington 2017-22)
- Tyler Cain (South Dakota 2009-10)
- Tyler Stone (Missouri, Southeast Missouri State 2009-14)
What's at stake?
The winner will be one of eight teams remaining and advances to the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament, where they'll face the winner of the Pittsburgh Regional. Four teams are alive in the Pittsburgh Regional, including alumni teams from UConn, Penn State, West Virginia and Pittsburgh. The loser is eliminated from the single-elimination tournament and taken out of contention for the $1 million winner-take-all prize.
