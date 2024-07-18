Hoosiers Now

How to Watch Assembly Ball Friday in The Basketball Tournament

Assembly Ball, an Indiana alumni-based team competing for $1 million in The Basketball Tournament, plays its first game on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Here's the game time, TV info, announcers, rosters and more.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan (13) talks to Indiana Hoosiers guard Devonte Green (11) during a game against Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Beginning Friday, teams will compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for a $1 million prize.

TBT began in 2014 and annually features former college basketball stars, NBA players and talent from professional leagues all over the world.

There's an Indiana University alumni-based team for the first time in TBT history, called Assembly Ball. With eight former Hoosiers and six players from other colleges, Assembly Ball is the No. 1 seed in the Butler Regional.

How to Watch Assembly Ball vs. The Cru

  • Who: No 1. seed Assembly Ball (Indiana University alumni-based team) vs. No. 8 seed The Cru (Valparaiso alumni-based team)
  • What: The Basketball Tournament, a single-elimination tournament with a $1 million prize
  • When: Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse (9,100) in Indianapolis, Ind.
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Announcers: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
  • Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Assembly Ball roster

  • Miller Kopp (Indiana, 2021-23)
  • Race Thompson (Indiana, 2018-2023)
  • DeVonte Green (Indiana, 2016-20)
  • Juwan Morgan (Indiana, 2015-19)
  • Noah Vonleh (Indiana, 2013-14)
  • Troy Williams (Indiana, 2013-16)
  • Yogi Ferrell (Indiana, 2012-16)
  • Jordan Hulls (Indiana, 2009-13)
  • Julian Gamble (Miami, 2008-13)
  • Rion Brown (Miami, 2010-14)
  • Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma, 2016-20)
  • Keith Hornsby (UNC-Asheville, LSU, 2011-16)
  • Tyrell Terry (Stanford, 2019-20)
  • Dakota Quinn (Samford, 2015-16)

Note: Miller Kopp, currently playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder at Las Vegas Summer League, will join Assembly Ball following the conclusion of the event.

The Cru roster

  • Bakari Evelyn (Nebraska, Valparaiso, Iowa 2015-20)
  • Cory Johnson (Iowa State, Valparaiso 2006-11)
  • Dabriawn Johnson (New Mexico Highlands University)
  • Derrick Nix (Michigan State 2009-13)
  • Eron Gordon (Seton Hall, Valparaiso 2016-22)
  • Isaiah Burnett (Navy, Stonehill 2018-23)
  • Jay Harris (Valparaiso, Wagner, UIC 2010-15)
  • Joseph Burton (Oklahoma State, Valparaiso, Georgetown College 2014-18)
  • Jubril Adekoya (Valparaiso 2013-17)
  • Mantis (IUPUI)
  • Max Joseph (Valparaiso 2014-18)
  • Mileek McMillan (Valparaiso, Western Michigan 2017-22)
  • Roman Penn (Siena, Drake 2017-23)
  • Yoan Makoundou (KK Buducnost Voli in Montenegro)

What’s at stake?

The winner advances to the Round of 32, where they will play on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. That game can be seen on FS1. They will play the winner of Friday's game between No. 4 seed Men of Mackey (a Purdue alumni-based team) and No. 5 seed Fort Wayne Champs.

The loser is eliminated from the single-elimination tournament and taken out of contention for the $1 million winner-take-all prize.

Full bracket

TBT Bracket
2024 The Basketball Tournament Bracket / thetournament.com

