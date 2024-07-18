How to Watch Assembly Ball Friday in The Basketball Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Beginning Friday, teams will compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for a $1 million prize.
TBT began in 2014 and annually features former college basketball stars, NBA players and talent from professional leagues all over the world.
There's an Indiana University alumni-based team for the first time in TBT history, called Assembly Ball. With eight former Hoosiers and six players from other colleges, Assembly Ball is the No. 1 seed in the Butler Regional.
How to Watch Assembly Ball vs. The Cru
- Who: No 1. seed Assembly Ball (Indiana University alumni-based team) vs. No. 8 seed The Cru (Valparaiso alumni-based team)
- What: The Basketball Tournament, a single-elimination tournament with a $1 million prize
- When: Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse (9,100) in Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Announcers: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Assembly Ball roster
- Miller Kopp (Indiana, 2021-23)
- Race Thompson (Indiana, 2018-2023)
- DeVonte Green (Indiana, 2016-20)
- Juwan Morgan (Indiana, 2015-19)
- Noah Vonleh (Indiana, 2013-14)
- Troy Williams (Indiana, 2013-16)
- Yogi Ferrell (Indiana, 2012-16)
- Jordan Hulls (Indiana, 2009-13)
- Julian Gamble (Miami, 2008-13)
- Rion Brown (Miami, 2010-14)
- Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma, 2016-20)
- Keith Hornsby (UNC-Asheville, LSU, 2011-16)
- Tyrell Terry (Stanford, 2019-20)
- Dakota Quinn (Samford, 2015-16)
Note: Miller Kopp, currently playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder at Las Vegas Summer League, will join Assembly Ball following the conclusion of the event.
The Cru roster
- Bakari Evelyn (Nebraska, Valparaiso, Iowa 2015-20)
- Cory Johnson (Iowa State, Valparaiso 2006-11)
- Dabriawn Johnson (New Mexico Highlands University)
- Derrick Nix (Michigan State 2009-13)
- Eron Gordon (Seton Hall, Valparaiso 2016-22)
- Isaiah Burnett (Navy, Stonehill 2018-23)
- Jay Harris (Valparaiso, Wagner, UIC 2010-15)
- Joseph Burton (Oklahoma State, Valparaiso, Georgetown College 2014-18)
- Jubril Adekoya (Valparaiso 2013-17)
- Mantis (IUPUI)
- Max Joseph (Valparaiso 2014-18)
- Mileek McMillan (Valparaiso, Western Michigan 2017-22)
- Roman Penn (Siena, Drake 2017-23)
- Yoan Makoundou (KK Buducnost Voli in Montenegro)
What’s at stake?
The winner advances to the Round of 32, where they will play on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. That game can be seen on FS1. They will play the winner of Friday's game between No. 4 seed Men of Mackey (a Purdue alumni-based team) and No. 5 seed Fort Wayne Champs.
The loser is eliminated from the single-elimination tournament and taken out of contention for the $1 million winner-take-all prize.
Full bracket
