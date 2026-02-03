Buccaneers Hire Architect of Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Season as QBs Coach

The Buccaneers are hiring Chandler Whitmer to become their next quarterbacks coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. He will work with Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield in his new role.

Whitmer is notably coming off one season working for Curt Cignetti at Indiana as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Whitmer worked directly with Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman trophy winner and national championship-winning quarterback, in Bloomington, Ind.

It was also Mendoza’s only season in Indiana, as he has since declared for the NFL draft, and he grew quite the partnership with Whitmer. Mendoza completed 72% of his passes last season for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The Hoosiers went 16–0 with Mendoza leading the offense.

Whitmer will now work with another Heisman winner in Tampa Bay with Mayfield returning as starting quarterback. Mayfield struggled in 2025 compared to the season prior, as he completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,963 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2024, Mayfield posted 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Whitmer will join newly hired offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s staff, working under head coach Todd Bowles. The Buccaneers look to return to the playoffs after missing out on this past postseason for the first time since 2019.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated