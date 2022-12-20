BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana returns to Assembly Hall for the first time in nearly two weeks for a matchup against the Elon Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Hoosiers have lost three of their last four games to Rutgers, Arizona and Kansas, each by 12 or more points away from home. Two home games against Elon and Kennesaw State allow Indiana a chance to learn from recent losses before Big Ten play restarts on Jan. 5 at Iowa.

*** LIVE BLOG: And once the game starts, follow all the action on our live blog from HoosiersNow.com writer Jack Ankony. To read that story, CLICK HERE.

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Elon Phoenix

Who: No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) vs. Elon Phoenix (2-10)

No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) vs. Elon Phoenix (2-10) What: Indiana's second-to-last non-conference game

Indiana's second-to-last non-conference game When: 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 20

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 20 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst) Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

fuboTV (Start your free trial) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM) Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Indiana is a 28-point favorite against Elon, and the over/under is set at 141 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's the breakdown on how both teams have done vs. the spread this year. CLICK HERE

Indiana is a 28-point favorite against Elon, and the over/under is set at 141 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's the breakdown on how both teams have done vs. the spread this year. Associated Press poll: Indiana dropped to No. 18 after an 84-62 loss at Kansas on Saturday. This is the Hoosiers' lowest ranking of the season. Elon is unranked

Indiana dropped to No. 18 after an 84-62 loss at Kansas on Saturday. This is the Hoosiers' lowest ranking of the season. Elon is unranked KenPom rankings: Indiana is No. 16 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Monday. The Hoosiers are No. 23 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 30 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Elon is ranked No. 343 overall out of 363 teams, No. 335 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 325 in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Indiana is No. 16 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Monday. The Hoosiers are No. 23 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 30 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Elon is ranked No. 343 overall out of 363 teams, No. 335 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 325 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Season projections: On Monday, Indiana had the third-best odds to win the Big Ten regular season title at plus-550, behind Purdue at plus-110 and Illinois at plus-500. Indiana is plus-750 to reach the Final Four and plus-4500 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

On Monday, Indiana had the third-best odds to win the Big Ten regular season title at plus-550, behind Purdue at plus-110 and Illinois at plus-500. Indiana is plus-750 to reach the Final Four and plus-4500 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Last three games: Indiana lost 84-62 at Kansas on Saturday, lost 89-75 to Arizona in Las Vegas on Dec. 10 and beat Nebraska 81-65 on Dec. 7. Elon lost 71-66 at Valparaiso on Sunday, lost 69-63 at Presbyterian on Thursday and beat Johnson and Wales University-Charlotte (Division III) 101-69 on Dec. 11.

Indiana lost 84-62 at Kansas on Saturday, lost 89-75 to Arizona in Las Vegas on Dec. 10 and beat Nebraska 81-65 on Dec. 7. Elon lost 71-66 at Valparaiso on Sunday, lost 69-63 at Presbyterian on Thursday and beat Johnson and Wales University-Charlotte (Division III) 101-69 on Dec. 11. Last season's records: Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Elon went 10-22 overall, 7-11 in Colonial Athletic Association play, 7-7 at home, 3-11 on the road and 0-4 at neutral sites in 2021-22. Elon finished seventh in the CAA and lost to UNC-Wilmington in the first round of the CAA tournament.

Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Elon went 10-22 overall, 7-11 in Colonial Athletic Association play, 7-7 at home, 3-11 on the road and 0-4 at neutral sites in 2021-22. Elon finished seventh in the CAA and lost to UNC-Wilmington in the first round of the CAA tournament. Series history: First meeting

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 16.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 63.4 FG pct



G Xavier Johnson: 9.9 ppg, 4.9 apg, 3.3 rpg, 37.0 3-point FG pct



F Miller Kopp: 9.5 ppg, 47.2 3-point FG pct



G Jalen Hood-Schifino: 9.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.1 apg

Elon Phoenix

G Sean Halloran: 13.2 ppg, 4.8 apg, 35.4 3-point FG pct



G Max Mackinnon: 10.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg 25.0 3-point FG pct



G Zac Ervin: 10.5 ppg, 32.9 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Billy Taylor, Elon: Taylor has a 2-10 record in his first season at Elon. Most recently, Taylor was an assistant under Fran McCaffery at Iowa from 2019-22. He has head coaching experience at Belmont Abbey from 2016-19, where he held a 49-42 record. Taylor was the head coach at Ball State from 2007-13, where he was 84-99 overall. His first head coaching job was at Lehigh from 2002-07, where he had an 81-69 record. Taylor has experience as an assistant at UNC-Greensboro from 1999-02 and at his alma mater, Notre Dame, from 1998-99. Taylor played at Notre Dame from 1991-95.

Taylor has a 2-10 record in his first season at Elon. Most recently, Taylor was an assistant under Fran McCaffery at Iowa from 2019-22. He has head coaching experience at Belmont Abbey from 2016-19, where he held a 49-42 record. Taylor was the head coach at Ball State from 2007-13, where he was 84-99 overall. His first head coaching job was at Lehigh from 2002-07, where he had an 81-69 record. Taylor has experience as an assistant at UNC-Greensboro from 1999-02 and at his alma mater, Notre Dame, from 1998-99. Taylor played at Notre Dame from 1991-95. Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Dating back to 1996, Woodson has also been an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games. In his second season at Indiana, Woodson holds a 29-16 record.

Indiana Hoosiers guard CJ Gunn (11) shoots a layup against Kansas Jayhawks forward Cam Martin (31) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch in Indiana vs. Elon

1. Energy from the jump

Sluggish starts doomed Indiana in recent losses to Arizona and Kansas, which is inexcusable from such an experienced group. Indiana starts four seniors, but the Hoosiers were not ready to play against Kansas, allowing the Allen Fieldhouse crowd to take over the game. This has been a problem for most of the year and has to be fixed by the time Big Ten play starts on Jan. 5

2. More run for Gunn?

With Xavier Johnson out for at least one game with a foot injury, junior guard Trey Galloway will likely step into the starting lineup like he did when Jalen Hood-Schifino missed three games. That could also allow more minutes for freshman guard CJ Gunn off the bench. Gunn's role has regressed since Big Ten play started on Dec. 3, but these next two games against Elon and Kennesaw State could be a chance for him to carve out a more prominent role. To do so, he'll need to hit outside shots after a 1-for-11 start from 3-point range.

3. Reneau's adjustment to college basketball

Indiana freshman forward Malik Reneau's talent is undeniable. He displayed impressive versatility during Indiana's first few games, and he even scored 12 points and six rebounds in his first road game at Xavier on Nov. 18. He has the makings of an All-Big Ten player, but like most freshmen, he's hit a rough patch lately.

“I think [Reneau] is still searching and trying to find himself," Woodson said. "Wnd I’ve been on him a lot lately ... He is a talented kid that can do a lot of things on the floor, but I’ve got to get his motor going higher than it is right now."

Related stories on Indiana basketball