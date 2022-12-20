Opening Line: Hoosiers Huge Favorites Back at Home vs. Elon on Tuesday Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is back at home inside the friendly confines of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday night, taking on Elon in the final week of nonconference play.

Elon is 2-10 on the season, and has yet to win a game on the road. The Phoenix, based in Elon, N.C, a bit east of Greensboro, plays in the Colonial Athletic Conference. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch, plus our gameday preview. CLICK HERE

Indiana will be shorthanded on Tuesday night, with point guard Xavier Johnson out with a foot injury. Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Johnson is still being evaluated and they hope to know more by Wednesday.

Indiana is a 28-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 141. The Hoosiers have been very good at home all year, winning all six games and covering the point spread in five of the six outings. Indiana plays its final nonconference game on Friday night against Kennesaw State at Assembly Hall, then has nearly two weeks off before re-opening Big Ten play on Jan. 5 at Iowa. (Note: The link to Indiana's complete schedule is below.)

Here's what Indiana has done so far this season vs. the numbers:

Indiana by the numbers

Indiana overall record: 8-3

Indiana overall vs. spread: 7-4

---

Indiana home record: 6-0

Indiana home vs. spread: 5-1

---

Indiana road record: 1-2

Indiana road vs spread: 1-2

---

Indiana neutral court record: 1-1

Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-1

---

Indiana record as favorite: 8-1

Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 7-2

---

Indiana record as underdog: 0-2

Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-2

Indiana vs. the spread

Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)

101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)

86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Little Rock 86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost)

86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 25 — Beat Jackson State 90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won)

90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 3 — Lost at Rutgers 63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost)

63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost) Dec. 7 — Beat Nebraska 81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won)

81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 10 — Lost to No. 10 Arizona 89-75 in Las Vegas as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)

89-75 in Las Vegas as a 1.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 17 — Lost at No. 8 Kansas 84-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (lost)

Elon vs. the spread

Elon is 2-10 and the Phoenix are 0-5 in true road games. They are 3-7 vs. the spread all season. Their only two wins came against small schools Erskine and Johnson & Wales. Here's what Elon has done this season, straight up and against the spread when lines were available

Nov. 7 — Beat Erskine 80-56 at home. (No line)

80-56 at home. (No line) Nov. 11 —Lost to East Tennessee State 77-64 in Asheville, N.C. as an 6.5-point underdog (lost)

77-64 in Asheville, N.C. as an 6.5-point underdog (lost) No. 13 — Lost to Harvard 92-77 in Asheville, N.C. as a 7.5-point underdog (lost)

92-77 in Asheville, N.C. as a 7.5-point underdog (lost) Nov. 17 — Lost to North Dakota 77-73 as a 6.5-point favorite (lost)

77-73 as a 6.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 19 — Lost at N.C. State 74-63 as a 26.5-point underdog (won)

74-63 as a 26.5-point underdog (won) Nov. 22 — Lost at Jacksonville State 78-53 as a 8.5-point underdog (lost)

78-53 as a 8.5-point underdog (lost) Nov. 27 — Lost to Radford 69-53 as a 3.5-point underdog (lost)

69-53 as a 3.5-point underdog (lost) Nov. 30— Lost at High Point 84-70 as a 10.5-point underdog (lost)

84-70 as a 10.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 3 — Lost to UNC-Greensboro 65-61 as a 7.5-point underdog (won)

65-61 as a 7.5-point underdog (won) Dec. 11 — Beat Johnson & Wales 101-69 at home (No line)

101-69 at home (No line) Dec. 15 — Lost at Presbyterian 69-63 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)

69-63 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 18— Lost at Valparaiso 71-66 as an 8.5-point underdog (won)

