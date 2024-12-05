How To Watch Indiana Basketball Against Miami (Ohio)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has one more nonconference game before a two-game Big Ten slate begins next week.
Coming off a 97-71 win over Sam Houston, coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers host Miami (Ohio) Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana then begins Big Ten play Monday at home against Minnesota and the following Friday at Nebraska.
The Hoosiers welcome the 5-2 RedHawks to Bloomington after their 73-60 win Monday over Air Force. Miami is in its third season under coach Travis Steele, and it's led in scoring by Peter Suder, who's from Carmel, Ind.
How to watch Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio)
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (6-2) vs. Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (5-2)
- What: Indiana's last nonconference game before Big Ten play begins.
- When: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Sam Houston 97-71 Tuesday. Miami defeated Air Force 73-60 Monday.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 5-0 at home, 0-0 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Miami is 2-1 at home, 1-1 on the road and 2-0 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Miami went 15-17 overall and 9-9 in the Mid-American Conference.
- Series history: Indiana leads 22-3. The teams last played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Nov. 20, 2022 as the Hoosiers won 86-56. Indiana has won six in a row in the series dating back to 1984. Indiana’s last loss in the series was a 63-57 defeat on Nov. 26, 1983. Indiana’s other losses in the series took place in 1933 and 1944.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 16.8 ppg, 48.6 3pt FG%
- F Malik Reneau: 15 ppg, 60.0 FG%
- C Oumar Ballo: 12.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 66.1 FG%
Miami (Ohio) RedHawks
- G Peter Sude: 17.4 ppg, 34.5 3 pt FG%
- G Kam Craft: 14.1 ppg, 39.2 3 pt FG%
- G Eian Elmer: 14 ppg, 41.7 3 pt FG%
Bart Torvik rankings
Projected score: Indiana 87, Miami (Ohio) 67. Torvik gives the Hoosiers a 94% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 40
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 60
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 32
- Strength of schedule: 42
Miami (Ohio) RedHawks
- Overall: 203
- Adjusted defensive efficiency:189
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 206
- Strength of schedule: 242
Meet the coaches
- Travis Steele, Miami (Ohio): Born in Danville, Ind., Steele has Indiana ties having been a video coordinator for Kelvin Sampson from 2006-08, before finishing as an assistant coach after Sampson was terminated. Steele, a Butler graduate, went to Xavier from Indiana where he was an assistant from 2009-18. In his last three years as an assistant, he was associate head coach. He was promoted to head coach in 2018 when Chris Mack took the head coaching job at Louisville. Steele was 70-50 at Xavier from 2018-22. He was subsequently hired at Miami and is 32-39 with the RedHawks as he enters his third season.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 69-42 overall record and a 31-29 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
