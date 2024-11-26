How To Watch Indiana Basketball Against Louisville in Battle 4 Atlantis
Indiana begins the Battle 4 Atlantis Wednesday against Louisville.
This marks the start of an important three-game stretch for the Hoosiers in nonconference play. In its fourth season under coach Mike Woodson, the Hoosiers are 4-0 and moved up two spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
Indiana has won each of its four nonconference games by 11 or more points, including one win over a high-major opponent, South Carolina, and three over mid-major foes. But before Big Ten play begins, the Battle 4 Atlantis represents Indiana's last opportunity to pick up marquee wins for its NCAA Tournament resume.
After Louisville, the Hoosiers will face either No. 3 Gonzaga or West Virginia Thursday, followed by a potential matchup against No. 24 Arizona, Oklahoma, Providence or Davidson on Friday.
How to watch Indiana vs. Louisville
- Who: No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) vs. Louisville Cardinals (3-1)
- What: Battle 4 Atlantis first round.
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at noon ET
- Where: Imperial Ballroom in Paradise Island, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
- Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Austin Render (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Recent results: Indiana defeated UNC Greensboro 69-58 Thursday. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61 Friday.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 4-0 at home, 0-0 on the road and 0-0 at neutral sites. Louisville is 3-1 at home, 0-0 on the road and 0-0 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Louisville went 8-24 overall and 3-17 in ACC play and fired coach Kenny Payne.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 12-8. The Hoosiers and Cardinals met last season as part of the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. Indiana won 74-66 behind 14 points from Xavier Johnson. Indiana also defeated Louisville 68-67 in 2018, thanks to 21 points from Romeo Langford. Indiana won the first four matchups of this series, and Louisville had a four-game win streak in matchups from 2003-17.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 18.8 ppg, 53.3 3pt FG%
- G Myles Rice: 14.8 ppg, 46.2 3pt FG%
- F Malik Reneau: 13.5 ppg, 51.3 3pt FG%
Louisville Cardinals
- G Reyne Smith: 14.8 ppg, 42.1 3pt FG%
- F Kasean Pryor: 12.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg
- G Terrence Edwards Jr.: 12.3 ppg, 30.0 3pt FG%
Bart Torvik rankings
Projected score: Indiana 81, South Carolina 78. Torvik gives the Hoosiers a 68% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 30
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 41
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 29
- Strength of schedule: 248
Louisville Cardinals
- Overall: 55
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 50
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 59
- Strength of schedule: 183
Meet the coaches
- Pat Kelsey, Louisville: Kelsey is in his first season at Louisville. He was previously the coach at College of Charleston for three seasons from 2021-24, where he went 75-27 overall, reached the NCAA Tournament twice and was named CAA coach of the year once. Prior to Charleston, he spent nine seasons at Winthrop and had a 186-95 overall record. Kelsey led Winthrop to two NCAA Tournament appearances, four regular season Big South conference titles and was named Big South coach of the year once. Kelsey, 49, was previously an assistant coach at Xavier, Wake Forest and Elder High School. He played point guard at Xavier and Wyoming from 1993-98.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 66-40 overall record and a 31-29 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
