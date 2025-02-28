How To Watch Indiana Basketball Against Washington Saturday
Indiana makes its first trip out west since the Big Ten expanded at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, with matchups against Washington and Oregon on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.
After losing seven times in an eight-game stretch, the Hoosiers have bounced back with three wins in their last four games. That's put coach Mike Woodson's team back into the NCAA Tournament picture, though they'll need a few more wins to secure their spot.
It's been a year of firsts for Washington, one of four Big Ten newcomers, which hired new head coach Danny Sprinkle and has a new-look roster. The Huskies have lost their last three games and fell into last place in the Big Ten standings at 4-13 in conference play.
With his college career nearing an end, Indiana senior guard Trey Galloway is pushing the Hoosiers to finish on a high note.
"I think we're coming together and we know we're a better team than we've shown," Galloway said. "And we still have a chance and we're fighting for a spot in the tournament."
*** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by Jack Ankony, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Washington
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 8-9) vs. Washington Huskies (13-15, 4-13)
- What: Big Ten conference game.
- When: Saturday, March 1 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT)
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena (9,268) in Seattle, Wash.
- TV/Streaming: Peacock
- Announcers: Noah Reed (play-by-play), Eldridge Recasner (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana won 73-58 Sunday at home against No. 13 Purdue, then won 83-78 Wednesday at home against Penn State. Washington lost 85-79 Saturday at Iowa, then lost 88-62 Tuesday at No. 11 Wisconsin.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 13-4 at home, 3-5 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Washington is 9-7 at home, 2-8 on the road and 2-0 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Washington went 17-15 overall and finished sixth in the Pac-12 with a 9-11 record. The Huskies missed the NCAA Tournament and fired coach Mike Hopkins.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 3-1. The Hoosiers won the most recent matchup 102-84 on Nov. 21, 2013 at Madison Square Garden under former head coach Tom Crean. Troy Williams led the Hoosiers with 22 points, and CJ Wilcox had 24 points for the Huskies. That was the first matchup since 1978, when Indiana and Washington played twice. The Hoosiers won both games, 71-57 in Portland, Ore., and 73-56 in Bloomington. Washington won the first-ever matchup 81-79 on Dec. 29, 1966 in Portland.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- C Oumar Ballo: 13.7 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 63.8 FG%
- F Malik Reneau: 12.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 55.4 FG%
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 12.6 ppg, 31.8 3pt FG%
Washington Huskies
- F Great Osobor: 14.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 47.3 FG%
- G Tyler Harris: 12 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 49.4 3pt FG%
- G Zoom Diallo: 11.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 48.4 3pt FG%
KenPom rankings
Projected score: Indiana 75, Washington 72. KenPom gives the Hoosiers a 61% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 52
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 51
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 57
- Strength of schedule: 23
Washington Huskies
- Overall: 97
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 105
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 110
- Strength of schedule: 28
Meet the coaches
- Danny Sprinkle, Washington: Sprinkle is in his first season at Washington. He replaced Mike Hopkins, who was fired after a 118-106 run and one NCAA Tournament appearance across seven seasons with the Huskies. Sprinkle coached Utah State in 2023-24 to a 28-7 record and a Mountain West Conference title. He was named Mountain West coach of the year. The Aggies earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and beat TCU in the Round of 64 before losing to No. 1 seed Purdue. Sprinkle, 48, got his first head coaching job at Montana State in 2019. He had an 81-43 record across four seasons, including two conference tournament titles and a Big Sky regular season title. Montana State reached the NCAA Tournament twice in four seasons under Sprinkle. He was named 2022 Big Sky coach of the year. Prior to becoming a head coach, Sprinkle was an assistant at Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Northridge and Montana State. A Pullman, Wash., native, Sprinkle played at Montana State from 1995-99 and graduated as the school’s seventh all-time leading scorer.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 80-51 overall record and a 39-38 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- WOODSON, SENIORS CHERISHING HOME STRETCH: Indiana heads out west to play Washington and Oregon, led by a group of seniors and a coach who are looking to finish their college careers strong. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Washington sits at the bottom of the Big Ten after three straight losses in coach Danny Sprinkle’s first season. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SCENARIOS: If Indiana men's basketball wins two more games, it will avoid the first day of the Big Ten Tournament. If it doesn’t, the Hoosiers will have to go the long route at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA BEST 3-POINT SHOOTING GAME: Indiana hasn’t been a great 3-point shooting team, but on Wednesday in the victory over Penn State the Hoosiers were on the mark. CLICK HERE
- GALLOWAY'S DAY: Todd Golden writes about the most Trey Galloway game of all from Wednesday's win over Penn State. CLICK HERE.
- GAME STORY: Indiana pulled away late to defeat Penn State 83-78 on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Here's the full video and transcript of coach Mike Woodson's press conference after Indiana's 83-78 win over Penn State Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE