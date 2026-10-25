How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs. Western Kentucky: TV Channel, Tipoff Time

Indiana basketball wraps up its three-game preseason exhibition slate Sunday when the Hoosiers face Western Kentucky at the Ford Center in Evansville.



The Hoosiers enter their final exhibition following a convincing 76-58 victory over North Carolina last Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.



Sunday presents one final opportunity for second-year Indiana coach Darian DeVries to evaluate his revamped roster before the regular season begins.



Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's exhibition matchup.

How To Watch: Indiana vs. Western Kentucky

Who: Indiana vs. Western Kentucky



When: 4 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 26



Where: Ford Center, Evansville, Ind.



TV: Big Ten Plus; Jay Wilson (play-by-play), Chloe Marotta (analyst)



Radio: IU Radio Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst)



**Sunday's exhibition will stream exclusively on B1G+, the Big Ten Network's subscription streaming service.

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky Series History

Indiana leads the all-time series against Western Kentucky 2-1, with the Hoosiers winning each of the program's last two meetings.



The teams last met on Dec. 28, 1994, when Indiana earned a 65-55 victory in Indianapolis.



The Hoosiers have also enjoyed success playing in Evansville, winning all four of their previous games in the city. That includes a 94-73 win over Evansville in 2011, the second game ever played at the Ford Center.

Outlook

Indiana's final exhibition presents one last opportunity to answer some lingering questions before the games begin to count.



Perhaps the most encouraging development through the first two exhibitions has been the Hoosiers' dominance on the glass. Indiana grabbed 17 offensive rebounds against Butler before collecting another 20 against North Carolina.

After struggling with rebounding at times last season, the early returns suggest Indiana's revamped frontcourt could represent a significant improvement. Another strong performance on the glass Sunday would only reinforce that belief.

But while the Hoosiers have excelled on the boards, they haven't quite translated that success into transition offense. Indiana scored just 13 fast-break points against Butler and seven against North Carolina, something DeVries acknowledged Wednesday that his team needs to improve.

I'll also be keeping an eye on DeVries' rotations, particularly when it comes to the freshmen. Trevor Manhertz has seemingly established himself as part of the rotation, but the opportunities have been limited for Prince-Alexander Moody, Vaughn Karvala, and Clemens Sokolov.

If Indiana builds a comfortable lead against Western Kentucky, Sunday could offer those younger players an opportunity to make their case for more playing time.



Ultimately, Indiana has shown plenty of encouraging signs through its first two exhibitions. Sunday's finale is one last chance to build on that progress and address some remaining concerns before the regular season begins.