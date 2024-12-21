How to Watch Indiana's Game With Chattanooga Saturday at Assembly Hall
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After an eight-day layoff, Indiana's men's basketball team gets back at it on Saturday when it takes on Chattanooga at Noon ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It's the first of two nonconference games to close out the year. Indiana also plays Winthrop on. Dec. 29.
The Hoosiers are 8-3 on the season, and 1-1 in the Big Ten. They've been good at Assembly Hall so far, going 7-0. Chattanooga, who plays in the Southern Conference is 8-4. They've played one major-conference game so far, losing 77-51 to USC in its season opener.
Chattanooga is a guard-oriented offense, with all three of their double-digit scorers working on the perimeter.
*** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read Tom Brew's live blog, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How To Watch Chattanooga at Indiana
- WHO: Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 in the Big Ten)
- WHAT: Indiana's second-to-last nonconference game of the season.
- WHEN: Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 21
- WHERE: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV ANNOUNCERS: Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo(color).
- RADIO: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates).
- RADIO ANNOUNCERS: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame).
- POINT SPREAD: Indiana is a 15-point favorite according to the FanDuel.com gambling website.
- RECENT RESULTS: Indiana lost at Nebraska 85-68 on Friday, Dec. 13. Chattanooga beat Tennessee Wesleyan 99-52 at home on Wednesday.
Chattanooga's top players
- Guard Trey Bonham (6-0 senior): 13.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 32.9 3pt FG%
- Guard Honor Huff (5-10 junior): 12.5 ppg, 3.3 apg, 33.3 3pt FG%
- Guard Bash Wieland (6-5-senior): 11.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 32.7 3pt FG%
Indiana's top players
- Forward Malik Reneau (6-9 junior): 15.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg
- Forward Mackenzie Mgbako (6-9 sophomore): 13.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 92.6 FT%
- Center Oumar Ballo (7-0): 12.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg
- Guard Myles Rice (6-3 sophomore): 10.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 41.7 3PT%
Meet the coaches
- DAN EARL, Chattanooga: Dan Earl has a career record of 120-172 (.411) in his 10-year career. His is in his third year at Chattanooga, and is47-33 (.588).
- MIKE WOODSON, Indiana: Mike Woodson is in his fourth year at Indiana. He has a career record of 71-43 (.623) and has led the Hoosiers to two NCAA Tournament victories.
Series history
- Indiana leads the overall series 3-0 with Chattanooga. Their last meeting was in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, where Tom Crean's Hoosiers won 99-74 in Des Moines, Iowa. Kevin ‘Yogi’ Ferrell led the Hoosier attack with 20 points and 10 assists. Future NBA players OG Anunoby (14 points), Thomas Bryant (13), and Troy Williams (12) all scored in double figures.