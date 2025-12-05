Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Grew Up a 'Fan' of Ohio State DC. Now, IU Hopes to Attack

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football quarterback Fernando Mendoza didn't need to spend much time this week researching Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Mendoza, a Miami native, grew up a New England Patriots fan and watched Patricia flourish as the team's defensive coordinator from 2012-17. Mendoza also met Patricia two years ago at the Manning Passing Academy.

"Coach Patricia does a fantastic job," Mendoza said Monday. "That guy is a fantastic football mind. I was a Patriots fan growing up, so I've been lucky enough to watch his defense for a long, long time. At that point, I wasn't watching defenses very technically.

"But I've always had the pleasure of being a Coach Patricia fan."

To quote "The Dark Knight," Patricia has coached long enough to see himself become the villain for Mendoza and Indiana's offense entering Saturday night's Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Patricia, in his first year at Ohio State, is the mastermind behind the nation's best defense. The Buckeyes rank No. 1 in the FBS in total defense, passing defense and points allowed, and they're No. 4 in run defense. Ohio State has allowed only nine offensive touchdowns this season.

The Buckeyes present a steep task for Mendoza, who, on Thursday, earned recognition as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year. He spearheads the nation's No. 2 scoring offense and No. 5 unit in total offense.

Mendoza said Indiana doesn't need to reinvent the wheel Saturday night. The Hoosiers need only to stick to their process and remain true to what's led them to their first Big Ten title game appearance, he said. But he understands that's easier said than done.

"There's so many great players on defense that do such a great job, and they're all tied into a string where they're disguising pre-snap, then reacting post-snap," Mendoza said. "They really are a great bunch of defensive players that play with each other and have a fantastic scheme to complement their skill.

"A lot of quarterbacks have struggled throughout the entire season with them, and there's a reason for that. However, I think it's a great opportunity and challenge for the Indiana offense in order to play the Indiana brand of ball we want to play in order to go against such a great defense."

When Mendoza assessed the Buckeyes' defense, he said the unit is led by Patricia, then added another name: Junior safety Caleb Downs, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Mendoza said Downs has deservedly received praise as one of the best defensive players in the country, and his versatility pops on tape.

"The way he's able to rotate down and affect the run game, the way he's able to match whether it's zone or man and lock down that receiver, or the way he's able to flip his hips and drive on a seam ball or just any ball in general is really special," Mendoza said. "A player that is able to play effectively at all three levels is always something that you've got to consider.

"It's going to be a great opportunity to go against a safety like that, especially as a quarterback. Your eyes are always on the safeties and you're always trying to evaluate the safeties. That's a big part of the structure of the defense."

Mendoza, who grew up idolizing Tom Brady, said the Patriots' quarterback often discussed his battles with Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed because of the significance safeties carry throughout a defense. Mendoza relishes the opportunity to face Downs, a projected top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, for similar reasons.

But the Buckeyes' defense extends well beyond Patricia and Downs.

Ohio State landed seven players on the coaches' All-Big Ten defensive team. Downs, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese were first-team selections, while defensive end Caden Curry and cornerback Davison Igbinosun earned second-team honors. Cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. received third-team recognition.

The Buckeyes added four more All-Big Ten honorable mentions in safety Jaylen McClain, defensive back Lorenzo Styles and defensive linemen Tywone Malone Jr. and Kenyatta Jackson.

"A really talented team and really athletic," Indiana running back Kaelon Black said Tuesday. "Those guys are gifted. Their front seven is amazing. Their back end is also amazing as well. So, we definitely have a good challenge on our hands, and I feel like we're going to be good."

Black's backfield mate, senior Roman Hemby, sees an experienced front seven that's gap sound and athletic. Collectively, Hemby feels Ohio State's team speed "jumps off the film" with how many players fly around the field and make plays.

Indiana, however, feels it has a way to counteract Ohio State's athleticism.

"Sometimes, I feel like we could possibly make them pay in certain areas as just getting vertical on them," Hemby said Tuesday. "Because I feel like when we run sideline to sideline, it makes it easy for them because they're fast, they're athletic.

"But if we can kind of get on them, jump on them, we might be able to have some success in the run game."

Indiana center Pat Coogan emphasized the significance of finding success on the ground. He called it fundamental, huge and crucial, and Coogan, who played for Notre Dame last season and faced Ohio State in the national championship game, said the battle to discovering run-game success started this week in practice.

"We got to have a great plan in place to attack on the early downs, be efficient, really run the ball efficiently so we can set ourselves up for success and stay out of those third-and-long situations, which no one enjoys being in," Coogan said. "We got to execute that plan. It's a process, and we got to commit to the process and we'll see success on Saturday."

Indiana struggled offensively in its 38-15 loss to Ohio State on Nov. 23, 2024, still the lone regular season defeat of coach Curt Cignetti's two-year tenure. The Hoosiers mustered only 151 total yards, gaining 83 yards on the ground while quarterback Kurtis Rourke passed for 68 yards.

But the Hoosiers' offense and Buckeyes' defense are dramatically different from last season. Both parties have different personnel, and Ohio State has a new system at large, as Patricia replaced Jim Knowles, who left for the same role at Penn State.

Coogan sees schematic differences. The Buckeyes play more of a "bear" defensive front with the weakside linebacker rolling down toward the line of scrimmage, and there are other "different intricacies in that aspect," he said.

However, Ohio State's core defensive principles remain the same.

"He lets his playmakers make plays, and he gives the guys the ability to go out there and play confident and fly around," Coogan said. "So, it's going to be a huge challenge for us, and it's a challenge we're all very excited for, but we got to be ready for, because it's a great team, great defense.

"It's going to be a long week with a lot of film and a lot of hours, but that's football, and that's what we love to do."

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the nation's No. 1 and No. 2 teams kick off in Indianapolis. It's "two giants clashing," Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher said. It's the battle for the Big Ten championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

And it may be decided by whether Mendoza can overcome the nation's best defense, spearheaded by the coordinator he grew up cheering for.