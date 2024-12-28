How To Watch Indiana Basketball Against Winthrop Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has one more nonconference game before resuming Big Ten play for the remainder of the regular season.
After more than a week in between games, coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers host Winthrop Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana most recently defeated Chattanooga 74-65 on Dec. 21, and Winthrop defeated Mercer 102-97 the same day.
Sunday marks the first-ever meeting between Indiana and Winthrop. In its fourth season under coach Mark Prosser, Winthrop was picked to finish second in the preseason Big South Conference poll. The Eagles rank 18th nationally at 86.2 points per game, providing a challenge for an Indiana defense that has struggled at times this year.
How to watch Indiana vs. Winthrop
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 in Big Ten) vs. Winthrop Eagles (10-4)
- What: Indiana's last nonconference game.
- When: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Recent results: Indiana lost 85-68 at Nebraska on Dec. 13, then defeated Chattanooga 74-65 on Dec. 21. Winthrop lost 82-64 at Florida State on Dec. 17, then won 102-97 at home against Mercer on Dec. 21.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 8-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Winthrop is 9-1 at home, 1-3 on the road and 0-0 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Winthrop went 17-15 overall and finished fourth in the Big South with an 8-8 record in conference play.
- Series history: First meeting.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- F Malik Reneau: 15.1 ppg, 59.3 FG%
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 13.9 ppg, 45.7 3pt FG%
- C Oumar Ballo: 12.4 ppg, 70.1 FG%
Winthrop Eagles
- F Kelton Talford: 14.9 ppg, 55.9 FG%
- F K.J. Doucet: 14 ppg, 55.1 FG%
- G Kasen Harrison: 13.6 ppg, 54.1 FG%
KenPom rankings
Projected score: Indiana 89, Winthrop 74. KenPom gives the Hoosiers a 92% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 55
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 61
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 53
- Strength of schedule: 96
Winthrop Eagles
- Overall: 184
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 186
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 181
- Strength of schedule: 335
Meet the coaches
- Mark Prosser, Winthrop: Prosser has a 65-45 overall record and a 32-18 record in Big South play in his fourth season at Winthrop. In Prosser’s first season, the Eagles won the Big South south division title with a 14-2 conference record, but they finished in fourth place the following two seasons. Before his head coaching stint at Winthrop, Prosser coached Western Carolina for three seasons, going 37-53 overall and 18-35 in the Southern Conference. He was also an assistant coach at Winthrop from 2012-18, following one season as Brevard College’s head coach. Previous jobs include assistant coaching positions at Wofford and Bucknell. He played at Marist from 1998-99, then became a student assistant after an injury. Prosser, 46, was born in Wheeling, W.V.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 72-43 overall record and a 32-30 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
