Point Spread: Indiana Hefty Favorite in Final Nonconference Game vs. Winthrop
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's basketball players got a few days off for Christmas, and have been back to work for a few days now. The Hoosiers have their final nonconference game on Sunday against Winthrop, and they need a good tuneup before Big Ten Play starts on Thursday.
Winthrop, out of the Big South Conference, is 10-4 this year. They score a lot of points against lesser competition, but have struggled to put up points in road losses to ACC teams Louisville, Virginia Tech and Florida State.
The Hoosiers are15.5-point favorites, according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 163.5, which is the highest total of the year. The game starts at 4 p.m. ET. (The link for how to watch the game is below.)
Indiana, now 9-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten had a soft nonconference schedule this year. They've won all eight home games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and covered in five of eight games on their home floor.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Winthrop have fared against the point spread.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 9-3
Indiana overall vs. spread: 6-6
- Indiana home record: 8-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 5-3
- Indiana road record: 0-1
Indiana road vs spread: 0-1
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 9-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 6-4
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-2
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-2
- Indiana over total: 5
Indiana under total: 7
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Winthrop has done so far this season
Winthrop is 10-4 on the season, all in nonconference games. Like Indiana, this is their last game outside of league play, which is in the Big South for the Eagles. They are 5-6 against the spread in games that a line. They have gone over the over/under total six time in 11 games.
- Nov. 9 — Winthrop beat Little Rock 82-67 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went under the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 11 — Winthrop lost to Virginia Tech 58-52 on the road in Blacksburg, Va. as an 8.5-point underdog (covered). The score (110) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1.
- Nov. 15 — Winthrop beat William & Mary 86-85 at home in the Rock Hill Classic as a 7.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (171) went over the 158.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1.
- Nov. 16 — Winthrop lost to Georgia Southern 89-87 at home in the Rock Hill Classic as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (176) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 3-2.
- Nov. 17 — Winthrop beat North Carolina Central 77-75 at home in the Rock Hill Classic as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (152) went over the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2.
- Nov. 22 — Winthrop lost to Louisville 76-61 on the road in Louisville, Ky. as a 20.5-point underdog (covered). The score (137) went under the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 4-3.
- Nov. 25 — Winthrop beat Long Island University 87-65 at home as a 13.5-point favorite (covered). The score (152) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 5-3.
- Nov. 27 — Winthrop beat Averett 99-56 at home. There was no line. Record: 6-3.
- Dec. 3 — Winthrop beat Queens University 86-78 on the road in Charlotte, N.C. as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (164) went over the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 7-3.
- Dec. 7 — Winthrop beat Coastal Carolina 96-89 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (185) went over the 142.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3.
- Dec. 12 — Winthrop beat Bob Jones 103-55 at home. There was no line. Record: 9-3.
- Dec. 17 — Winthrop lost to Florida State 82-64 on the road in Tallahassee, Fla. as an 11.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (146) went under the 160.5 over/under total. Record: 9-4.
- Dec. 21 — Winthrop beat Mercer 102-97 at home as an 8.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (199) went over the 160.5 over/under total. Record: 10-4.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana is back in action on Sunday against the Winthrop Eagles at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, announcers, projected score, key stats, rankings and more. CLICK HERE
- 3 THINGS TO WATCH: Indiana's meeting with Winthrop on Sunday should be a high-paced game. Indiana also needs to win the turnover battle, get more shots for Mackenzie Mgbako. Here is our breakdown on three things to look for. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: WInthrop comes to Assembly Hall for the Hoosiers' last nonconference game of the regular season. They are 10-4 so far, and play an exciting brand of basketball. Here's everything you need to know about the Eagles. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA BASKETBALL SO FAR — MACKENZIE MGBAKO: Indiana sophomore Mackenzie Mgbako can score with anyone in the country at his best, but he has hasn't been able to be at his best consistently. Here's our story on how his season has gone so far, plus links to all of our other player breakdowns. CLICK HERE