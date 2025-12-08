How To Watch Indiana vs Penn State Basketball

Playing its first Big Ten game and toughest nonconference opponent last week, Indiana failed both tests with a 73-64 loss at Minnesota and an 87-78 loss to No. 6 Louisville. The Hoosiers will now look to bounce back from their two-game losing streak Tuesday as they host Penn State.

In their third year under coach Mike Rhoades, the Nittany Lions are off to an 8-1 start. But like Indiana learned last week, things are about to get much more difficult for Penn State, which ranks No. 355 in nonconference strength of schedule, according to KenPom.

Here's more information on the game.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Tayton Conerway (6) drives against Louisville at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Penn State

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 0-1 in Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 0-0 in Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 0-1 in Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 0-0 in Big Ten) What: Big Ten conference game

Big Ten conference game When: Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind. TV: FS1

FS1 TV announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Steve (analyst), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Steve (analyst), Robbie Hummel (analyst) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Indiana is a 13.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 149.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Monday afternoon. Moneyline odds were not offered at the time of publication.

Indiana is a 13.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 149.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Monday afternoon. Moneyline odds were not offered at the time of publication. Recent results: Indiana lost 73-64 at Minnesota on Wednesday, and then lost 87-78 to Louisville at a neutral site. Penn State defeated Sacred Heart 90-59 at home on Nov. 29, and then won 87-76 at home against Campbell on Dec. 2.

Indiana lost 73-64 at Minnesota on Wednesday, and then lost 87-78 to Louisville at a neutral site. Penn State defeated Sacred Heart 90-59 at home on Nov. 29, and then won 87-76 at home against Campbell on Dec. 2. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Penn State went 16-15 overall and 6-14 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions did not qualify for the Big Ten Tournament or any postseason tournament.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Penn State went 16-15 overall and 6-14 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions did not qualify for the Big Ten Tournament or any postseason tournament. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 45-17. The Hoosiers have won the last three matchups, including wins of 83-78 and 77-71 last season. Indiana is 8-2 at home against Penn State in 10 matchups dating back to the 2012-13 season. The Nittany Lions most recently defeated the Hoosiers 83-74 on Feb. 24, 2024 in University Park, Pa.

Meet the coaches

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades against the Navy Midshipmen at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Mike Rhoades, Penn State: Rhoades, 53, is 40-33 overall and 15-25 in Big Ten play during his third season at Penn State. The Nittany Lions finished ninth and 17th in the conference his first two seasons. Rhoades previously coached VCU from 2017-23, going 129-61 overall and 72-32 in Atlantic 10 play, including two regular season conference titles and one conference tournament title. Rhoades led VCU to three NCAA Tournament appearances but went 0-3. He also coached Rice to a 47-52 record from 2014-17 and Randolph-Macon to a 197-76 record from 1999-2009. He was also VCU's associate head coach from 2009-14.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 7-2 in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

What to know about Penn State

Penn State is 8-1 with a 77-65 neutral site loss to Providence and wins over Fairfield, New Haven, Navy, La Salle, Harvard, Boston, Sacred Heart and Campbell. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 83 in the NET with eight Quad 4 wins and one Quad 2 loss. KenPom ranks Penn State No. 94 overall with the No. 64 offensive efficiency, No. 166 defensive efficiency, No. 217 adjusted tempo and No. 355 nonconference strength of schedule.

The Nittany Lions are led in scoring by a trio of guards including Kayden Mingo (15 ppg, 20% 3pt FG), Freddie Dilione IV (13.2 ppg, 37.9% 3pt FG) and Melih Tunca (12.6 ppg, 45% 3pt FG). Ivan Juric, a 7-foot freshman forward, is the team's leading rebounder with just 4.3 per game. Tunca leads the team with 0.4 blocks per game, and Mingo averages a team-high 4.2 assists per game.

Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) dribbles against Harvard at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State lost all five of its double-digit scorers from last season, including Ace Baldwin, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Zach Hicks, Nick Kern and Puff Johnson. Seven players entered the transfer portal last season, and Rhoades replaced them with Cincinnati transfer Josh Reed and a seven-man freshman class that ranked No. 22 overall, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Nittany Lions were picked to last in the preseason Big Ten media poll, and zero players made the preseason All-Big Ten team.

