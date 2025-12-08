Winless Week Hurts Indiana Basketball In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The honeymoon period with first-year Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries is over after the Hoosiers lost their first two games of the season this past week. That doesn't necessarily mean it's time to panic, but defeats against Minnesota and Louisville made for a reality check.

Indiana fell out of the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Monday, following a 73-64 loss at Minnesota on Wednesday and an 87-78 neutral site loss to Louisville on Saturday. The Hoosiers were ranked No. 22 going into the week, but they're effectively ranked No. 34 now with 18 points. DespiteIndiana Basketball Rues Slow Start in Louisville Loss: 'Changing Beginning Could Change a Lot' beating Indiana, Louisville fell five spots to No. 11 because it lost earlier in the week at No. 17 Arkansas.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, No. 2 Michigan became the conference's highest-ranked team after Purdue fell from No. 1 to No. 6 with an 81-58 home loss to now-No. 4 Iowa State. Michigan State dropped two spots to No. 9 following a 66-60 home loss to No. 3 Duke, and Illinois moved up one spot to No. 13 after splitting with No. 5 UConn and No. 20 Tennessee.

Nebraska and UCLA moved into the rankings at No. 22 and No. 25, respectively, to round out the Big Ten's representation. Receiving votes but sitting outside the top 25 are Iowa, USC, Wisconsin and Indiana. The Hoosiers were supposed to have one more nonconference game against a ranked opponent, but Kentucky also fell out of the rankings after losses to North Carolina and Gonzaga this week as the No. 18 team.

Here's the full poll.

Arizona 8-0; 1461 (33); up one Michigan 8-0; 1440 (19); up one Duke 10-0; 1400 (7); up one Iowa State 9-0; 1305 (1); up six UConn 8-1; 1263; no change Purdue 8-1; 1173; down five Houston 8-1; 1064; up one Gonzaga 9-1; 1054; up three Michigan 8-1; 1017; down two BYU 7-1; 1007; down one Louisville 8-1; 877; down five Alabama 7-2; 854; no change Illinois 7-2; 771; up one North Carolina 8-1; 724; up two Vanderbilt 9-0; 686; up two Texas Tech 7-2; 508; up three Arkansas 7-2; 488; up eight Florida 5-3; 422; down three Kansas 7-3; 380; up two Tennessee 7-3; 286; down seven Auburn 7-3; 264; down one St. John’s 5-3; 254; up one Nebraska 9-0; 180; new to rankings Virginia 8-1; 130; new to rankings UCLA 7-2; 79; new to rankings

Others receiving votes: Iowa 60, Oklahoma St. 54, Southern Cal 50, Georgia 49, Saint Mary's 38, Seton Hall 31, Kentucky 29, Wisconsin 24, Indiana 18, Clemson 14, LSU 14, Villanova 9, California 6, Notre Dame 4, Miami 4, SMU 3, TCU 2, Arizona St 2, Miami (Ohio) 2, St. Bonaventure 1.