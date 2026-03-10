BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for NBA, WBC, NCAAB, and Players Championship

Tuesday's sports lineup featuring NBA action, World Baseball Classic pool play and Players Championship preparation offers excellent betting opportunities with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. New users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making March 10 an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos across multiple sports.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Tuesday's sports action

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with comprehensive protection on their first wager across Tuesday's diverse sports calendar. Whether you're backing an NBA contender pushing for playoff positioning, supporting your country in World Baseball Classic pool play, or handicapping early Players Championship futures, this welcome offer covers your initial bet up to $1,500.

Here's how the promotion works for Tuesday's games:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SI1500.

Make a minimum $10 deposit to activate your account.

Place your first real money wager on any available market.

If your bet loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

For example, if you wager $500 on an NBA team to cover the spread and they fall short, BetMGM returns your $500 stake as bonus bets. If you bet $100 on a World Baseball Classic team to advance from pool play and they're eliminated, you receive $100 in bonus bets to continue betting on the tournament or pivot to Players Championship markets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for NBA, WBC and Players Championship betting

Getting started with BetMGM Sportsbook for Tuesday's action requires just a few simple steps:

Click the registration link and create your BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Navigate to NBA, World Baseball Classic, or golf markets and place your first wager. If your bet wins, withdraw your profits immediately or continue betting on additional games.

For more details about BetMGM's features, betting options, and user experience, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides value to existing customers through daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions. Current users can find enhanced odds on popular NBA player props, boosted payouts for World Baseball Classic parlays, and special golf betting features during major tournaments like the Players Championship.

These ongoing promotions appear regularly in the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. The operator frequently updates these offers to align with trending games and popular betting markets, ensuring customers have fresh opportunities to maximize their wagering value throughout the sports calendar.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.