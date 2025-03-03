How To Watch Indiana Men’s Basketball At Oregon
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will hope that the end of the 2024-25 season shapes up much like the end of the previous season did.
Last year, Indiana was in a bad way after a Feb. 24, 2024 home loss to Penn State. The Hoosiers were 14-13 and 6-10 in the Big Ten and had lost four games in a row.
The Hoosiers turned on a dime, however. Indiana won its final four regular season games to finish at .500 in the Big Ten. Included were road wins at Maryland and Minnesota. Indiana then squeaked by Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament to win its fifth straight contest.
Alas, that run ended with a demoralizing 93-66 loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, but the Hoosiers did at least salvage a season going nowhere fast.
The pattern seems similar to Indiana’s current state of play. A loss to UCLA on Feb. 14 dropped Indiana to 15-11 and 6-9 in the Big Ten.
After a much-needed nine-day break, Indiana hasn’t lost since. Wins over Purdue, Penn State and Washington have revived the Hoosiers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
A win in Tuesday’s 9 p.m. ET contest at Oregon could put Indiana over the top with a quality win. The Hoosiers will hope history repeats itself with another late-season charge.
*** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How To Watch Indiana at Oregon
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 9-9) vs. Oregon Ducks (21-8, 10-8).
- What: Indiana travels to Oregon for a Big Ten Conference home game.
- When: 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 4.
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Ore.
- TV: FS1.
- Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Casey Jacobsen (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates).
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame).
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Washington 78-62 on Saturday, the third win in a row for the Hoosiers. Oregon defeated Southern California 82-61 on Saturday, the fifth win in a row for the Ducks.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 13-4 at home, 1-2 in neutral site games and 4-5 in official road games. (The NCAA counts the game against Penn State at the Palestra as a road game.) Oregon is 11-4 in home games, 4-0 in neutral site games and 6-4 in true road games.
- Series history: Indiana leads 3-0. All games were played in Portland, Ore. from 1966-78.
- Point spread: As of late afternoon on Monday, Oregon was a 6.5-point favorite at FanDuel.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Myles Rice (10.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.7 apg), Luke Goode (9.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Trey Galloway (8 ppg, 4.5 apg), Kanaan Carlyle (4.2 ppg), Anthony Leal (3.2 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Oumar Ballo (13.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.3 apg), Malik Reneau (13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Mackenzie Mgbako (12.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Bryson Tucker (5.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Langdon Hatton (2.1 ppg).
Oregon Ducks
• Guards: Jackson Shelstad (13.4 ppg), Keeshawn Barthelemy (10.2 ppg), TJ Bamba (10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.9 apg), Ra’Heim Moss (1.6 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Nate Bittle (13.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg), Brandon Angel (8.8 ppg), Jadrian Tracy (7.4 ppg), Kwame Evans (6 ppg), Supreme Cook (5.3 ppg).
Kenpom rankings
Projected score: Oregon 77, Indiana 71.
Indiana Hoosiers
• Overall: 43.
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 47
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 58
• Strength of schedule: 131
• Preseason: 39
Oregon Ducks
• Overall: 33.
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 40
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 35
• Strength of schedule: 69
• Preseason: 29
Meet the coaches
• Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with an 81-51 overall record and a 39-38 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
• Dana Altman, Oregon: Altman in his 15th season at Oregon. He has a 366-160 record with the Ducks since the 2010-11 season. Previous to Oregon, Altman was head coach at Marshall (1989-90), Kansas State (1990-94) and Creighton (1994-2010). As a Division I coach, Altman is 776-403. Before he was a head coach, Altman was an assistant at Western Colorado (1980-82) and Kansas State (1986-89). Between those stints, Altman was head coach at Southeast Community College (1982-83) and Moberly Community College (1983-86).
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- BRACKETOLOGY, IT WAS A GOOD WEEK: Indiana went 2-0 and more teams around the Hoosiers than not had middling to bad weeks. CLICK HERE.
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Indiana next plays Oregon on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA-WASHINGTON GAME STORY: Indiana was all business on Saturday, leading by double-digits most of the way in an impressive 78-62 win at Washington. Malik Reneau led the way with 22 points, and the Hoosiers remain in the thick of the NCAA Tournament conversation. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Here's everything coach Mike Woodson said in his press conference following the Hoosiers 78-62 win at Washington. CLICK HERE