How To Watch Indiana vs USC Basketball

Wins over No. 12 Purdue and at UCLA made for Indiana's best week of the season under first-year coach Darian DeVries. The two victories represent the Hoosiers' only Quad 1 wins of the season, but they can add another Tuesday at USC as they push toward the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans are ranked No. 48 in the NET and also have two Quad 1 wins, coming at Wisconsin on Jan. 25 and at a neutral site against Seton Hall on Nov. 25. Coach Eric Musselman's group lost leading scorer Rodney Rice (20.3) to season-ending shoulder injury in November, but seniors Chad Baker-Mazara and Ezra Ausar have picked up the scoring slack ever since.

Here's more information on the game.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) drives against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. USC

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5 in Big Ten) vs. USC Trojans (16-6, 5-6)

Big Ten Conference game When: Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. Where: Galen Center (10,258) in Los Angeles, Calif.

Galen Center (10,258) in Los Angeles, Calif. TV: Peacock

Peacock Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Will update when available.

Will update when available. Recent results: Indiana won 72-67 at home against No. 12 Purdue on Jan. 27, and then won 98-87 at UCLA in double-overtime on Saturday. USC lost 73-72 at Iowa on Jan. 28, and then won 78-75 at home against Rutgers on Saturday.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. USC went 17-18 overall and finished 14th out of 18 Big Ten teams with a 7-13 record in conference play. The Trojans missed the NCAA Tournament, but participated in the College Basketball Crown Tournament and lost to Villanova in the semifinals. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 3-2. The Hoosiers won last year's matchup 82-69 in Bloomington behind 23 points from Oumar Ballo and 19 points from Myles Rice. That was the series' first matchup since the 1974 NCIT title game, when Indiana defeated USC 85-60. Indiana is 1-0 all-time at home and 1-1 in Los Angeles against USC, dating back to 1937.

Meet the coaches

Southern California Trojans coach Eric Musselman against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eric Musselman, USC: Musselman, 61, is 33-24 overall and 12-19 in Big Ten play during his second season at USC. The Trojans missed the NCAA Tournament and reached the CBC quarterfinals in Musselman's first season. He previously coached Arkansas to a 111-59 overall record and a 47-42 mark in SEC play from 2019-24, including two Elite Eight runs and a trip to the Sweet 16. Musselman's first college head coaching stint was at Nevada from 2015-19. He led the Wolfpack to a 110-34 overall record and a 54-18 record in Mountain West Conference play with three regular season conference titles, three NCAA Tournament appearances and a Sweet 16 run. Musselman also coached in the NBA from 1990-2012 and was an assistant coach at Arizona State and LSU.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 15-7 overall and 6-5 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 19.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 38.9 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 14.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 33.7 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 11.2 ppg, 4.1 apg, 28.1 3pt FG% (out since Jan. 23)

Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

USC

G Chad Baker-Mazara: 18. ppg, 4.3 rpg, 37.0 3pt FG%

F Ezra Ausar: 16.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 61.0 FG%

F Jacob Cofie: 9.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 28.6 3pt FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 33rd overall, 30th offensive efficiency, 48th defensive efficiency, 207th adjusted tempo, 47th strength of schedule.

USC: 50th overall, 73rd offensive efficiency, 46th defensive efficiency, 67th adjusted tempo, 35th strength of schedule.

