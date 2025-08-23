Fulham vs Manchester United Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 2
Manchester United are set as betting favorites when they travel to London to face Fulham on Sunday as both teams seek their first win of the Premier League season. Fulham ousted the Red Devils from the FA Cup last year in penalties, though United took six points off The Cottagers in their two Prem matches last season.
Optimism abounds for United despite succumbing to rivals Arsenal, 1-0, in their opener. They pushed the Gunners on their heels in the second half and created plenty of scoring opportunities, only for Man of the Match David Raya to be equal to the task. Their active work in the transfer window has pushed them back in the conversation for a Top 6 finish, though much still needs to be proven on the pitch.
Fulham pulled a tie from the hat in their opener against Brighton thanks to a goal from Rodrigo Muniz in extra time. They were quiet in the transfer window and expectations are low. They’re expected to fight for a spot inside the Top 17 and avoid relegation.
Let’s get into the odds and our betting picks, with all odds coming from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline
- Fulham +230
- Manchester United +115
- Tie +240
Spread
- Fulham +1.5 Goals (-430)
- Manchester United +1.5 Goals (-300)
Total
- 2.5 Goals (OVER -130, UNDER +104)
Fulham vs Manchester United Prediction and Pick
As mentioned, these appear to be teams heading in opposite directions.
United manager Ruben Amorim is coming off a dreadful 15th-place finish, but new arrivals Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha seemed to pump blood into United’s attack as the entire squad looked rejuvenated to start Amorim’s second full season at the helm.
Fulham were fortunate to steal points against Brighton, but expectations are low for the West London side. They’re +210 to finish in the top half of the Prem after being four points behind a 10th-place finish last year.
That said, United hasn’t proven anything yet and will be anxious to find the back of the net after several close calls at home against Arsenal. It’s easy to play with fire in the first match of the year at home against a bitter rival. It’s another thing to take care of the opponents you’re supposed to beat on the road. A slow start could result in panic.
United have historically found success at Fulham, having never lost at Craven Cottage. They’ll hope that trend continues in what feels like a must-win game for them to reach their goal.
I’ll back United based on the improved attack and midfield. Mbeumo created plenty of trouble for Arsenal on the outside, Cunha’s danger in the middle is omnipresent, and Benjamin Sesko is a dangerous threat in set plays. Patrick Dorgu has shorn up United’s backline and Bruno Fernandes remains a maestro in the center of the midfield. That’s where games are ultimately won and lost in the Prem, and United’s midfield is stronger than Fulham’s.
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Fulham 1
Fulham vs Manchester United Best Bet
While I think a 2-1 result is in the cards, I won’t be betting the OVER in this match at such poor odds. Instead, I’ll back the visiting team to win outright at plus odds.
Best Bet: Manchester United +115 (FanDuel)
If you want a more aggressive bet, Mbeumo is +230 to score a goal. He had 20 goals last season with Brentford. While opportunities will be fewer with more mouths to feed on United, his pressure on the right side was felt by Arsenal, a much better defense than Fulham.
Aggressive Bet: Mbeumo Anytime Goalscorer +230 (FanDuel)
