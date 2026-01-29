Don’t Tail or Fade Kendall Jenner’s $1 Million Super Bowl Bet 

If you’re tailing or fading Kendall Jenner’s $1 million Super Bowl bet, just know she and Fanatics won.

It’s important we start there as I write this article because I’m helping them win too. This is free marketing to a publicity stunt that sends an irresponsible message to new sports bettors, but I assure you it’s in the name of good for those who saw this #ad and decided they want to bet for the first time.

Fanatics and Jenner launched a new partnership recently. It began with Jenner starring in a commercial where she jokes about her (and her family's) reputation for negatively impacting the sports careers of her former boyfriends.

“The internet says I’m cursed,” she muses. “Any basketball player who dates me, kind of hits a...rough patch.

“While the world’s been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it. How else do you think I can afford all this?”

Today, the marketing stunt continued with Jenner saying she bet $1 millon on the Patriots moneyline at +190 odds on Fanatics. Why? We have no idea. But that’s her pick, whether she knows what the term moneyline means or not (for those who don’t, it’s simply which team will win the game).

The pick is in! @kendalljenner is all in on New England.



Now it’s your turn. Are you betting with or against Kendall?



Tail or Fade, Kendall and Fanatics Sportsbook will donate $1M to a good cause.



📷 Todd Owyoung/NBC#BetOnKendall pic.twitter.com/Gx9SjKwGPf — Fanatics Sportsbook (@FanaticsBook) January 29, 2026

Thankfully, Patriots owner Robert Kraft isn’t concerned about the Kardashian (or Jenner) curse. All he cares about is helping to prop up a sports betting ad. Imagine and NFL owner doing that three years ago (or even three months ago).

I’m not usually one to call out others for what I perceive to be marketing mistakes, but with all the sports betting scandals that have erupted recently (like this one, this one and this one), it feels irresponsible to joke about a celebrity betting against their boyfriends and cashing in enough to afford private jets, mansions and sports cars.

Yes, it was said in clear jest (to those who can pick up the nuance of sarcasm), but this publicity stunt is presumably targeting a demographic of people who are familiar with Jenner, but likely not sports betting, or maybe even sports. Pandering to them with messages of uninformed picks and getting rich quick is the opposite of what the betting world needs right now.

If you want bettors to stick around, providing betting guidance, which starts with responsible wagering, based on analytical research is a much more sound strategy than tailing or fading a presumed curse, or betting based on whether you like the person who is making the pick or not. That’s a surefire way of alienating a crowd of people who haven’t bet in the past. It's also just bad optics at a time when betting has enough of those.

This has nothing to do with Jenner or Fanatics. It could have been any sportsbook and any celebrity who created a similar piece of content and I would have felt the same way. And in fairness to this ad, they said they will donate $1 million "to a good cause" no matter the outcome of the bet. That's positive, but no one will pay attention to that. They only care about Kendall's bet and tailing or fading her. That's not promoting sports betting responsibly.

I will be betting on the Super Bowl. If it was a moneyline bet, surely it would be against Jenner’s pick. I do so not based on my dislike of this commercial or due to celebrity endorsement or the idea of getting rich, but rather based on actual research and having a bankroll I feel comfortable with and the knowledge this bet will provide additional entertainment throughout the game.

