How To Watch Indiana Women’s Basketball Game Against Brown
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s women’s basketball team takes to the hardwood for the first time on Monday as the Hoosiers take on Brown at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Indiana comes off of a definitive 95-27 victory over Division II Maryville in its lone public exhibition game last Wednesday. Four Hoosiers were in double figures led by Yarden Garzon’s 20-point effort. Lilly Meister (19 points), Shay Ciezki (14 points) and Sydney Parrish (12 points, 13 rebounds) joined Garzon in double-figures. Julianna LaMendola had 10 rebounds.
Parrish injured her ankle in the exhibition, but Indiana coach Teri Moren did not believe it was a serious injury.
Brown is coming off its best season since 2006. The Bears (16-11) finished .500 in the Ivy League for the first time since 2017.
The Bears did lose leading scorer Kyla Jones (17.1 ppg) to Northwestern. However, Brown’s other four starters – guards Grace Arnolie (14.4 ppg), Isabella Mauricio (8.7 ppg) and forwards Ada Anamekwe (7.1 ppg) and Alyssa Moreland (5.7 ppg) all return. So does occasional starter Olivia Young (5.9 ppg).
How To Watch Indiana vs. Brown
• Who: No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) vs. Brown (0-0)
• What: Nonconfernce regular season game.
• When: Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET
• Where: Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: B1G-plus (Here’s information on how to watch on the service.)
• Announcers: TBA.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last season: Indiana went 26-8 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Brown was 16-11 overall and finished 7-7 in the Ivy League.
Off-season roster changes
Indiana
• Departures: Mackenzie Holmes (19.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Sara Scalia (16.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg), Arielle Wisne (0.2 ppg).
• Additions: Shay Ciezki (11.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.4 apg at Penn State), Sydney Fenn (freshman, out for season with knee injury), Valentyna Kadlecova (11.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.8 apg at Levhartice Chomutov in the Czech Republic), Karoline Striplin (7.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.7 apg at Tennessee), Faith Wiseman (freshman).
• Returners: Yarden Garzon (11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg), Chloe Moore-McNeil (10.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 5 apg), Sydney Parrish (10.8 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.3 apg), Lexus Bargesser (4.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.8 apg), Lilly Meister (3.7 ppg), Lenée Beaumont (3 ppg), Julianna LaMendola (1.8 ppg), Henna Sandvik (0.9 ppg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.2 ppg).
Brown
• Departures: Kyla Jones (17.1 ppg, transferred to Northwestern), Grace Kirk (2.5 ppg), Mya Murray (1.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.5 apg), Amiya Hopkins (2.1 ppg), Charlotte Jewell (0.8 ppg).
• Additions: Gia Powell (Fr.), Sela Klein (Fr.), Aima Ofunrein (Fr.)
• Returners: Grace Arnolie (14.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.3 apg), Isabell Mauricio (8.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.1 apg), Ada Anamekwe (7.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1 apg), Olivia Young (5.9 ppg, 3 rpg, 0.5 apg), Alyssa Moreland (5.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.9 apg), Gianna Aiello (1.8 ppg, 3 rpg), Mady Calhoun (1.4 ppg), Beth Nelson (0.2 ppg), Mackenzie Leahy (missed 2024 season).
Preseason rankings
• AP Top 25: No. 25 Indiana
Meet The Coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 226-99 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 425-229. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Monique LeBlanc, Brown: LeBlanc is in her fourth season at Brown and has a record of 33-46 with the Bears. Her overall record in 13 seasons as a head coach is 162-167. Hand was previously head coach at Merrimack and helped that school transition to Division I. LeBlanc was 20-9 in her one season at Merrimack at the Division I level. Prior to that, LeBlanc was an assistant at Bucknell (2005-08) and Northern Arizona (2008-11). Hand played at Bucknell and led the Bison to the 2002 NCAA Tournament.
