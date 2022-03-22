How to Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Face UConn in the Sweet 16
Here's how to watch and support your lady Hoosiers when they take on No. 2-seed UConn in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. TV times, live stats, location, etc. are included.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Watch your Indiana women's basketball team as they face UConn in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 26.
If the Hoosiers win and advance to the Elite Eight, they will stay in Bridgeport.
WHO: 3-seed Indiana Hoosiers (24-8) vs. 2-seed UConn Huskies (27-5)
WHAT: Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament
WHEN: Saturday, March 26, 2022
TIME: 2 p.m. ET
Scroll to Continue
Read More
WHERE: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
BROADCAST: ESPN
RADIO: WHCC 105.1 FM (Austin Render)
LIVE STATS: NCAA.com
SOCIAL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- HOOSIERS BEAT PRINCETON TO ADVANCE TO SWEET 16: The Hoosiers defeat Princeton 56-55 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16. Senior guard Grace Berger led Indiana with 15 points and totaled seven rebounds for the last game in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT TO EXPECT FROM PRINCETON: The last time Indiana saw the Princeton Tigers was in 1978. This time, the stakes are higher as the No. 3-seed Hoosiers prepare to host the No. 11-seed Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE.
- GRACE BERGER - INDIANA'S QUIET LEADER: She may not be that loud, but her competitive spirit says enough. The talented guard Grace Berger will return for her fifth year at Indiana next season, but until then Berger has more work to do and more players to lead deep into the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE.