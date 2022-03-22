How to Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Face UConn in the Sweet 16

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Watch your Indiana women's basketball team as they face UConn in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 26.

If the Hoosiers win and advance to the Elite Eight, they will stay in Bridgeport.

WHO: 3-seed Indiana Hoosiers (24-8) vs. 2-seed UConn Huskies (27-5)

WHAT: Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament

WHEN: Saturday, March 26, 2022

TIME: 2 p.m. ET

WHERE: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

BROADCAST: ESPN

RADIO: WHCC 105.1 FM (Austin Render)

LIVE STATS: NCAA.com

SOCIAL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball