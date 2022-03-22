The Hoosiers shot 51 percent from the field compared to Princeton’s 34 percent, but it didn’t come easy for Indiana.

“They (Princeton) were great defensively,” Moren said. “I don't think that these guys, any of us felt like we were getting anything easy over there on the sideline, especially I thought it picked up their defense in the second half.”

Princeton actually took 19 more shots than the Hoosiers and lived up to their reputation by forcing 17 turnovers.

Berger had six of those turnovers but still served as the offensive leader. The fans didn’t hold her errors against her and got on their feet multiple times throughout the game when she would drive to the basket showing off her impressive ball handling skills.

“Growing up I was told that if I could handle the ball, there was always a spot for me on the team by my dad,” Berger said. “Just 10 minutes a day every single day growing up, that's what I did, and I still do it. I have the same routine that I had when I was seven years old that I do before the game now.”

Despite the mistakes, the Hoosiers were still better and found themselves running through the student bleachers after the final buzzer.

“I ran over there, and I was like, screw it, I'm going to go run up and I'm going to go high-five them and make them feel like they're part of this victory because they are,” Holmes said.

To start off the game, Princeton junior guard Grace Stone swished a three-pointer to which Cardaño-Hillary immediately responded with a three of her own in the next play.

The fast-paced game score bobbled back and forth as Cardaño-Hillary hit a difficult hook shot to tie it up 9-9 for her fifth point of the game.

The Tigers were aggressive from the jump and already totaled five fouls in the first five minutes compared to Indiana’s two.

Off of a steal, Tigers junior guard Julia Cunningham was passed the ball and hit a three-pointer in transition.

Sophomore guard Chloe Moore-McNeil played copycat and hit Indiana’s second three-pointer of the night to take back the lead with two minutes to go.