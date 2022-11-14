How to Watch No. 11 Indiana Women's Basketball Vs. No. 5 Tennessee on ESPN2

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 11-ranked Indiana women's basketball will face No.5 Tennessee on Monday, Nov. 14 in a top-15 matchup early in the season.

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (1-1)

Hoosier wins: Vermont (86-49), UMass Lowell (93-37)

Volunteer Wins: UMass (74-65)

Volunteer Losses: Ohio State (87-75)

Where: Thompson-Bowling Arena — Knoxville, Tenn.

When: Monday, Nov. 14 @ 6 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN2 - Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck

Radio: WHCC 105.1 - Austin Render

Live stats: UTSports.com

Weather: 45 degrees in Knoxville according to Weather app

The Coaches:

Indiana's Teri Moren — Career record (373-219), Indiana record (174-89) ninth season

Tennessee's Kellie Harper — Career record (349-236), Tennessee record (64-28) third season

Indiana Leaders:

Forward Mackenzie Holmes (16.5 points per game), Guard Sara Scalia ( 13 ppg), Guard Yarden Garzon (11.5 ppg), Grace Berger (10 ppg)

Tennessee Leaders:

Forward Rickea Jackson (16.5 ppg), Guard Jordan Horston (12.5 ppg), Guard Jasmine Powell (11.5 ppg), Center Tamari Key (10.5 ppg)

Comparing Stats:

Indiana vs. Tennessee - Hoosier numbers are listed first.

Scoring: 89.5 ppg vs. 74.5 ppg

Rebounding: 84 total rebounds vs. 85 total rebounds

Field goal percentage: 50.7 percent vs. 45 percent

Three-point percentage: 36.2 percent vs. 31 percent

Free throw percentage: 62.9 percent vs. 68.1 percent

Assists: 33 vs. 28

Steals: 27 vs. 14

"Some people have picked them to be a Final Four team, so it's a great challenge for us," Indiana coach Teri Moren said in a press conference on Sunday.

Moren revealed she will keep the starting lineup of Holmes, Berger, Scalia, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Garzon the same, because if it's not broken, don't fix it.

Be sure to tune in and support two top-15 teams in their most competitive matchups of the season so far.

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball: