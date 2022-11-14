Skip to main content

How to Watch No. 11 Indiana Women's Basketball Vs. No. 5 Tennessee on ESPN2

On Monday, Nov. 14, the No. 11-ranked Hoosiers will face No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville. Details on how to watch and team stat comparisons are included in the story.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 11-ranked Indiana women's basketball will face No.5 Tennessee on Monday, Nov. 14 in a top-15 matchup early in the season.

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (1-1)

  • Hoosier wins: Vermont (86-49), UMass Lowell (93-37)
  • Volunteer Wins: UMass (74-65)
  • Volunteer Losses: Ohio State (87-75)

Where: Thompson-Bowling Arena — Knoxville, Tenn.

When: Monday, Nov. 14 @ 6 p.m. ET 

Broadcast: ESPN2 - Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck

Radio: WHCC 105.1 - Austin Render

Live stats: UTSports.com

Weather: 45 degrees in Knoxville according to Weather app

The Coaches: 

  • Indiana's Teri Moren  — Career record (373-219), Indiana record (174-89) ninth season
  • Tennessee's Kellie Harper — Career record (349-236), Tennessee record (64-28) third season

Indiana Leaders:

  • Forward Mackenzie Holmes (16.5 points per game), Guard Sara Scalia ( 13 ppg), Guard Yarden Garzon (11.5 ppg), Grace Berger (10 ppg)

Tennessee Leaders:

  • Forward Rickea Jackson (16.5 ppg), Guard Jordan Horston (12.5 ppg), Guard Jasmine Powell (11.5 ppg), Center Tamari Key (10.5 ppg)

Comparing Stats:

Indiana vs. Tennessee - Hoosier numbers are listed first.

  • Scoring: 89.5 ppg vs. 74.5 ppg
  • Rebounding: 84 total rebounds vs. 85 total rebounds
  • Field goal percentage: 50.7 percent vs. 45 percent
  • Three-point percentage: 36.2 percent vs. 31 percent
  • Free throw percentage: 62.9 percent vs. 68.1 percent
  • Assists: 33 vs. 28
  • Steals: 27 vs. 14

"Some people have picked them to be a Final Four team, so it's a great challenge for us," Indiana coach Teri Moren said in a press conference on Sunday.

Moren revealed she will keep the starting lineup of Holmes, Berger, Scalia, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Garzon the same, because if it's not broken, don't fix it.

Be sure to tune in and support two top-15 teams in their most competitive matchups of the season so far.

  • PREVIEW - NO. 11 INDIANA VS. NO. 5 TENNESSEE Indiana's No. 11-ranked women's basketball team has its first true test of the season Monday when it hits the road to play No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville. Two Hoosiers will face former teammates, and the entire squad will see how it matches up against a top-5 team predicted to make the Final Four. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA HANDS UMASS LOWELL HUGE LOSS: On Friday night, the Hoosiers defeated UMass Lowell 93-37 inside the Hall tying for their fourth largest victory margin of 56 points. Forward Mackenzie Holmes and guard Sara Scalia led the way with 17 and 15 respective points. CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERS WELCOME TWO SIGNEES: Indiana women's basketball announces the signing of guards Lenee Beaumont and Jules LaMendola for the 2023-24 season. Both players are ranked in ESPN's top 100 and as a class pair come in at No. 20 on ESPN's overall team rankings. CLICK HERE

