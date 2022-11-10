Lenee Beaumont, Jules LaMendola Sign Indiana Women's Basketball Letters of Intent

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball announced guards Lenee Beaumont and Jules LaMendola have signed letters of intent for the 2023-24 season.

Both players enter the scene ranked in ESPN's top 100. LaMendola ranks No. 53 while Beaumont sits at No. 82. The pair also earned top-100 rankings with Collegiate Girls Basketball Report as well as All-Star Girls Report.

The duo as a class comes in at No. 20 in ESPN's overall team rankings.

Lenee Beaumont (left) and Jules LaMendola (right) Illinois High School Basketball/@juleslamendola on Twitter

First, LaMendola, the 6-foot-1 guard from Coppell, Texas averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game in her junior season. She was named the District MVP, Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state and program MVP, offensive MVP and also the most improved after her team went undefeated at home and held its best record of 37-2 in school history.

"She is willing to do whatever it takes to win – scoring, defending, rebounding, taking charges," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. "Her versatility gives her the option to play multiple positions on the floor.”

LaMendola also played in AAU with Nike Proskills 17U EYBL where she was the leader of the team that won some of the biggest summer and spring AAU tournaments.

“Jules is a tough winner," Moren said.

On May 19, 2022, LaMendola posted on her Twitter she was "1,000% committed" to Indiana.

Beaumont, the the 6-foot-1 guard from Lisle, Ill., helped Benet Academy to three conference championships and a fourth place state finish last season.

“Lenee is a young lady that we identified early on as a good fit for us," Moren said. "She comes from a winning high school program at Benet Academy. Coach Joe Kilbride does a great job preparing his players for the next level."

Beaumont averaged 16 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists as a junior which earned her the conference's Most Valuable Player, My Suburban Life Player of the Year, Naperville Sun All-Area Team, IBCA First Team, and All-state honors.

She too plays AAU, but with Midwest Elite EYBL.

"Lenee is very skilled and has great size at the guard position," Moren said. "She is an unselfish player who gets her teammates involved. She also can score at all 3 levels. Lenee is going to continue to get better and better.”

Beaumont announced her commitment to Indiana via Twitter on April 14, 2022. Now that the two signees are officially in, it's time to go to work.

