'It's a Great Barometer to See Where We Are': No. 11 Indiana Women's Basketball Vs. No. 5 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Indiana women's basketball will have its first true test of the season Monday night as the No. 11-ranked Hoosiers take on No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville.

"Some people have picked them to be a Final Four team, so it's a great challenge for us," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said.

Although the Volunteers have gotten national attention early, they already dropped a game to Ohio State 87-75 on Tuesday after 29 total turnovers and nine missed free throws.

"There's going to be extra incentive because a Big Ten team has already knocked them off," Moren said.

In two games, Tennessee is led by senior forward Rickea Jackson who's averaging 16.5 points per game. Three other Volunteers Jordan Horston, Jasmine Powell and Tamari Key are also averaging double scoring figures.

Tennessee has a tall group with Key at the top of the list at 6-foot-6. Moren said it's going to take some heart and determination to put a stop to her.

"We've got to get on the inside of her and pursue and root her back and pursue the rebound," Moren said. "She's long enough to go right over your back even if you feel like you have inside position. That's not going to be good enough. You literally have to move her back."

As if the stakes weren't high enough, you can add some emotion to the game as Indiana guard Chloe Moore-McNeil will reunite with two of her former Greenfield High School teammates in Tess and Edie Darby.

This is the first time Moore-McNeil will play collegiate basketball in her home state five hours from where she grew up in in Sharon, Tenn.

Plus, Hoosier guard Sara Scalia will face her old Minnesota teammate in Jasmine Powell who transferred to Tennessee ahead of this season. In her last year as a Golden Gopher, Powell shot 35 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three.

This season, she's averaging 11.5 points per game plus 2.5 rebounds. Moren said thankfully Scalia doesn't show too much emotion and seeing a former teammate most likely won't rattle her.

"Not a lot of touchy-feely emotion there when it comes to stepping between those lines and competing," Moren said.

Moren said part of Tennessee's ammunition is they want to out-rebound people, so keeping them off the boards and not allowing them to get put backs and or run outs is the Hoosiers' number one key to the game. Tennessee averages 42.5 rebounds per game compared to their opponents' 39.5.

This will be the first time Moren has played in Knoxville. Last time the Hoosiers met the Volunteers was in 2020 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall where Indiana lost 66-58.

"It was a dreadful, dreadful game for both teams," Moren said. "Neither one of us shot very well."

While it's nice that some Hoosiers have experience versus the Volunteers, it doesn't carry a lot of weight as comparing this new team to past teams is like comparing apples and oranges.

It's not a team of cream and crimson veterans anymore like last season or years prior.

"We had all those vets and when I call them vets, it's because they played together, you know there's great synergy amongst that group," Moren said. "We're still trying to build that."

So far, the Hoosiers have built their chemistry well with two non-conference wins on their resume. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes leads the way averaging 16.5 points in two games with Scalia right behind her at 13 points.

Due to the huge leads the past two games, Moren has gotten to test out a few different rotations and utilized all her bench players who gained valuable minutes especially in the fourth quarter of Friday night's game versus UMass Lowell.

Moren said she will keep her starting lineup of Holmes, Grace Berger, Scalia, Moore-McNeil and Yarden Garzon the same, because if it's not broke why fix it?

This will be Garzon's first big start in a game like this, and Moren is eager to see the lessons she learns from the challenge.

"We know the crowd's going to be orange, white and loud," Moren said.

However, the Hoosiers have been tested with great teams before in past seasons and never shy away from a tough matchup. In fact they welcome it and said it's a great thing to have a competitive game this early.

"It's a great barometer to see where we are," Moren said.

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball: