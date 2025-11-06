3 Key Stats From Indiana’s Win Over Alabama A&M and Why They Matter
With Indiana facing a below-average mid-major squad in Alabama A&M to open up its 2025-26 campaign, one may have naturally thought there was little knowledge to be extracted from Game 1 – but they’d be dead wrong.
Indiana’s dominant 47-point season-opening victory tells us a few things, and we’ll dive into the numbers to find out exactly what we learned.
3 key digits from Indiana’s victory – and what they mean for the future
Indiana’s dunks: 13
If you were watching the game, just about every time you looked up, there was a Hoosier – likely Reed Bailey or Sam Alexis – on the rim. Bailey and Alexis may have size and length, but each is shockingly athletic, and will be injecting energy into this Assembly Hall crowd on a game-to-game basis.
Even guards Tayton Conerway and Lamar Wilkerson were living above the rim – and don’t get us started on that Jasai Miles poster slam. The Hoosiers have high flyers upon high flyers, and it’s safe to say they’ll be getting their fair share of easy buckets and Assembly Hall will be rocking.
The Hoosiers’ total assists: 23
This number is quite important moving forward. Unfortunately, Indiana won’t consistently be spending as much time above the rim as it did on Wednesday night, but the ball movement displayed by Darian DeVries’ club won’t be changing any time soon.
The roster is filled to the brim with willing passers, and Tucker DeVries sets that precedent. Not only is he the son of the head coach, but he’s also the go-to scoring option on offense. And when he facilitates in the manner that he does (four assists in the win), it sets an expectation for the rest of the squad.
Indiana’s ability to share the rock will undoubtedly translate into clean looks throughout the season and will be what can ensure this offense isn’t just good, but is great.
Alabama A&M’s field goal percentage: 34.0
Yes, the Hoosiers did play a lowly Bulldogs club, but that doesn’t change a simple fact: DeVries’ club plays hard. No matter the scoreboard or opponent, Indiana’s defensive effort is top-notch (except for that short stretch in the second half).
Alexis must continue to protect the paint – interior defense will remain a concern due to the lack of size – but perimeter defense is not a problem.
And, at the very least, there are always bodies there. No one gets to the rim unimpeded. The Hoosiers are disciplined defensively, they stay in gaps and they tend to keep the ball in front.
Behind its defense, Indiana will be competitive in every game – which is all anyone can ask. Even against the best of the best, the Hoosiers will be able to stick around, and then that offensive ability may be enough to push them over anyone.