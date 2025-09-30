Indiana Basketball 2025-26 Scouting Reports: Tayton Conerway
In the coming days and weeks leading up to Indiana's Nov. 5 regular-season opener at Bloomington’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana on SI will share a scouting report for each Hoosier player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the fourth of 17, we take a look at guard Tayton Conerway.
Tayton Conerway, 6-foot-3 guard scouting report
Where is Tayton Conerway from?
A Burleson, Texas native, Conerway attended Centennial High School, and wasn’t heavily recruited as a prospect. He decided to go the JUCO route, spending three years in the JUCO system (first season was the COVID year), and put together a spectacular final year, earning first-team All-American honors.
He then transferred up to Troy, where he spent his past two seasons. As a transfer this offseason, Conerway was tabbed the No. 103 overall player available in the portal, per 247 Sports.
Tayton Conerway’s career before Indiana
In his two years at Troy, Conerway etched his name into the program record books, earning Sun Belt Conference Sixth Man of The Year honors in his first campaign, before putting together a magnificent 2024-25 season.
Last year, Conerway averaged 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and a jaw-dropping 2.9 steals per game. He led his Troy squad to the NCAA Tournament, while reeling in the top individual accolade in the Sun Belt: Player of The Year.
He broke the single-season school record with 98 steals on the season, and paced the team in points, assists, and, naturally, steals.
Tayton Conerway’s game
A lead guard with solid size at 6-foot-3, Conerway is a versatile, well-rounded player. He is a smooth athlete with stellar vertical and lateral athleticism, while he also possesses a patient, crafty downhill game.
As a driver, he has a deep bag of tricks to get past defenders (cross-jabs, hesitations, etc.) and a unique footwork package around the rim. Especially for his size, he finishes at an incredibly efficient rate.
As a facilitator, he can take on the point guard role and set the table for his teammates – evident in his 4.8 assists per game last year – or he can shift into an off-ball role, and be equally effective.
Conerway’s jumper keeps defenses honest (hit 1.1 triples per game), but he connects at a low rate (29.2 percent from deep on his career at Troy). And his free-throw percentage of 68.9 percent during his time at Troy doesn’t exactly point to tremendous upside as a shooter.
Defensively, Conerway is a pesky on-ball defender with quick-hands and great length at his position, which he pairs with top-notch anticipation. Most impressively, Conerway fouls at a relatively low clip (2.4 fouls per game last year), considering his defensive impact. (Also worth noting, his defensive box plus/minus of 4.3 ranked No. 1 in the Sun Belt in 2024-25.)
Why Tayton Conerway chose Indiana
“All the coaches were here, the whole nine yards… just the family feeling, it was kind of instant. And then they made my mom laugh,” said Conerway on how the Indiana coaching staff won him over during his visit.
What is Tayton Conerway’s 2025-26 outlook?
Conerway is one of the top additions of the Hoosiers’ offseason, and will almost certainly have the playmaking keys to their offense. He and fellow transfer guard Conor Enright may share facilitating duties, but expect Conerway to be the most ball-dominant guard.
Between his scoring and passing ability, along with his defensive impact, coach Darian DeVries and his staff will likely keep Conerway on the court as much as possible, taking full advantage of his two-way impact.
Conerway won’t just be a starter for Indiana, but one of its most impactful players. His ability to quickly adjust to the high-major level may be a key determinant in Indiana’s ceiling in 2025-26.