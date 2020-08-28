SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana Athletics Announces Measures Taken After Postponement of Fall Sports

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Athletics has announced a series of measures the department is taking following the Big Ten's announcement to postpone all 2020 fall sports.

Within the measures are two-week furloughs and explanation on how this affect's the athletic department financially.

Below is the full release:

Indiana University Athletics announced today a series of measures taken in response to the postponement of the 2020 fall sports season earlier this month which significantly impact staff work responsibilities.

Beginning October 1, all department staff members will be subject to at least a two-week, unpaid furlough between October 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Other staff members whose positions have been most directly impacted by the lack of sporting events this fall will have their work hours reduced to either every other week (50%) or, in some cases, in full (100%).

The measures, both event-based and duty-specific, are necessary steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent cancellation of events last spring and the postponement of fall sports.

In addition to the effect on competitions and events, the financial impact has been enormous and unprecedented. To mitigate the financial challenges, earlier this summer, IU Athletics instituted a department-wide 10% budget cut that will save approximately $11.8 million during the current fiscal year. Other actions include a freeze on discretionary bonuses, a hiring freeze (other than for countable coaches), a freeze on training trips, a travel ban, curtailing overtime, a freeze on all non-essential facility maintenance and construction, the University’s cell phone stipend elimination, a reduction in outside contracts with vendors, and other targeted cuts at the Department and program levels. In addition, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Archie Miller, Head Football Coach Tom Allen, and Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson each took voluntary 10% pay cuts for the 2020-21 academic year. IU Athletics is continuing to explore additional financial mitigation measures as well.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IU Athletics has not participated in an intercollegiate athletic event in five and a half months, which necessitated tough decisions regarding our staff,” said Dolson. “Throughout this process, we have prioritized our staff, and the decision to ask everyone to share the burden was made to minimize the number of employees who would be impacted to a much more significant degree.

“With that said, this remains a very difficult day for our entire IU Athletics family, who devote their time, efforts and energies to supporting our students and representing our department and Indiana University in a first-class way.”

Related Stories:

  • ARCHIE MILLER TALKS COLLEGE BASKETBALL BUBBLE: Archie Miller thinks college basketball can happen if it's played inside a bubble. He also loves the makeup of his roster this season. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN FOOTBALL POTENTIALLY STARTING IN NOVEMBER: But according to a report from USA Today Sports, recent discussion has surrounded starting the Big Ten football season of at least eight games the week of Thanksgiving. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana Basketball Ranked 24 in CBS Sports Preseason Top 25

The two likeliest dates for college basketball to start are Nov. 25 or Dec. 4. The Hoosiers could be preseason top 25 by the start of the season.

Dylan Wallace

Report: Big Ten Football Discussing Start of 2020 Fall Season Around Thanksgiving

According to two college football people familiar with the Big Ten, there have been talks about starting a Big Ten season of at least eight games the week of Thanksgiving.

Dylan Wallace

Former Iowa, Arizona Coach Lute Olson Passes Away

Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who spent nine years at Iowa and became a legend at Arizona, passed away Thursday. He was 85 years old. He had many run-in with Bob Knight during his time in the Big Ten.

Tom Brew

Indiana Makes 2021 Shooting Guard Blake Wesley's Top 12

Blake Wesley is a four-star shooting guard from South Bend Riley, the same place Damezi Anderson went to high school. Wesley is one of the top players in the state.

Dylan Wallace

Opendorse, Indiana Athletics Ready to Lead NIL Solutions for Athletes

In early August, Indiana athletics joined Opendorse Ready to better prepare its athletes for name, image and likeness. Indiana recently announced a 14-team task force to help provide oversight and leadership for its athletes.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 26): League Pauses Games After Latest Police Shooting, Balance of Season in Jeopardy

When the Milwaukee Bucks were ready to walk away from their game on Wednesday afternoon to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., the league instead decided to postpose all three games.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 26): Schwarber Hits 6th Home Run of Season for Cubs

Kyle Schwarber hit his sixth home run of the season on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough in the Cubs' 7-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass Plans to Resume Law Career

After stepping down as Indiana athletic director in July, Fred Glass has a new but familiar career plan.

Dylan Wallace

Pacers Coach Nate McMillan Fired After Losing First-Round Sweep to Miami

Nate McMillan had a 183-136 overall record with the Pacers, but he was just 3-16 in the playoffs.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 25): Caleb Baragar Has Another Perfect Outing in Giants' Win

Caleb Baragar, the former Indiana pitcher, had his fifth-straight solid outing as the Giants won their seventh straight game.

Tom Brew