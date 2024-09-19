Hoosiers Now

Indiana Basketball 2024-25 Big Ten Schedule Announced

The Big Ten on Thursday announced the full 20-game conference schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Indiana begins conference play on Dec. 9 at home against Minnesota.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With college basketball action right around the corner, the Big Ten on Thursday released the full conference schedule for the 2024-25 men’s season.

The conference expanded to 18 teams with the addition of four teams from the Pac-12, including Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington. However, it will maintain the 20-game conference slate, which means only three double-play opponents for each team.

We’ve known Indiana’s Big Ten opponents for a few months now, but Thursday’s schedule release put the upcoming season into a more clear perspective.

Here’s Indiana’s 2024-25 Big Ten men’s basketball schedule, with game time and TV information to be determined.

  • Dec. 9 (Monday): Indiana vs. Minnesota; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
  • Dec. 13 (Friday): Indiana at Nebraska; Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.; Time and TV TBD
  • Jan. 2 (Thursday): Indiana vs. Rutgers; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
  • Jan. 5 (Sunday): Indiana at Penn State; The Palestra in Philadelphia, Penn; Time and TV TBD
  • Jan. 8 (Wednesday): Indiana vs. USC; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
  • Jan. 11 (Saturday): Indiana at Iowa; Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa; Time and TV TBD
  • Jan. 14 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Illinois; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
  • Jan. 17 (Friday): Indiana at Ohio State; Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio; Time and TV TBD
  • Jan. 22 (Wednesday): Indiana at Northwestern; Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.; Time and TV TBD
  • Jan. 26 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Maryland; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
  • Jan. 31 (Friday): Indiana at Purdue; Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
  • Feb. 4 (Tuesday): Indiana at Wisconsin; Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc.; Time and TV TBD
  • Feb. 8 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Michigan; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
  • Feb. 11 (Tuesday): Indiana at Michigan State; Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.; Time and TV TBD
  • Feb. 14 (Friday): Indiana vs. UCLA; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
  • Feb. 23 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Purdue; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
  • Feb. 26 (Wednesday): Indiana vs. Penn State; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
  • March 1 (Saturday): Indiana at Washington; Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash.; Time and TV TBD
  • March 4 (Tuesday): Indiana at Oregon; Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.; Time and TV TBD
  • March 8 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Ohio State; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Time and TV TBD

2025 Big Ten Tournament

  • March 12-16 (Wednesday-Sunday): Opponents TBD; Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.; Time and TV TBD

