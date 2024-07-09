Hoosiers Now

Indiana Basketball 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule Released

Here's the full nonconference schedule for the 2024-25 Indiana basketball season, with game times and TV designations to be announced.

Jack Ankony

Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson talks with Trey Galloway (32) during the second half of the Indiana versus Nebraska men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson talks with Trey Galloway (32) during the second half of the Indiana versus Nebraska men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald Times / USA TODAY
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball program on Tuesday released its full nonconference schedule for the 2024-25 season, its fourth under coach Mike Woodson.

The schedule features eight home games and three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, with opponents to be announced.

“My staff and I put together a non-conference schedule that will lead to long-term success this season,” Woodson said in a program release. “We have a new team this year that we are excited to showcase in front of the sold-out crowds in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall."

“We will be tested by some veteran, well-coached ball clubs early in the season that will prepare us for a 20-game conference schedule. We are looking forward to playing in one of the best in-season tournaments in our game in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The matchups, no matter how they fall, will create a great test for our team.”

Here's the full nonconference schedule, with game times and TV designations to be announced later.

Nov. 6 (Wednesday): Indiana vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Nov. 10 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Nov. 16 (Saturday): Indiana vs. South Carolina at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Nov. 21 (Thursday): Indiana vs. UNC-Greensboro at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Nov. 27-29 (Wednesday-Friday): Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

  • Three games, opponents to be announced; Tournament field: Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma, Providence, West Virginia; TV: ESPN networks.

Dec. 3 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Sam Houston State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Dec. 6 (Friday): Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Dec. 21 (Saturday): Indiana vs. UT-Chattanooga at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Dec. 28 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Winthrop at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Big Ten schedule

(Dates, game times, TV designations TBA)

  • Home only: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
  • Away only: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin
  • Home and away: Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue
