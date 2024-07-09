Indiana Basketball 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule Released
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball program on Tuesday released its full nonconference schedule for the 2024-25 season, its fourth under coach Mike Woodson.
The schedule features eight home games and three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, with opponents to be announced.
“My staff and I put together a non-conference schedule that will lead to long-term success this season,” Woodson said in a program release. “We have a new team this year that we are excited to showcase in front of the sold-out crowds in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall."
“We will be tested by some veteran, well-coached ball clubs early in the season that will prepare us for a 20-game conference schedule. We are looking forward to playing in one of the best in-season tournaments in our game in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The matchups, no matter how they fall, will create a great test for our team.”
Here's the full nonconference schedule, with game times and TV designations to be announced later.
Nov. 6 (Wednesday): Indiana vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Nov. 10 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Nov. 16 (Saturday): Indiana vs. South Carolina at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Nov. 21 (Thursday): Indiana vs. UNC-Greensboro at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Nov. 27-29 (Wednesday-Friday): Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- Three games, opponents to be announced; Tournament field: Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma, Providence, West Virginia; TV: ESPN networks.
Dec. 3 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Sam Houston State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Dec. 6 (Friday): Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Dec. 21 (Saturday): Indiana vs. UT-Chattanooga at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Dec. 28 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Winthrop at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Big Ten schedule
(Dates, game times, TV designations TBA)
- Home only: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
- Away only: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin
- Home and away: Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue