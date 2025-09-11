Indiana Basketball 2025-26 Scouting Reports: Andrej Acimovic
In the coming days and weeks leading up to Indiana's Nov. 5 regular-season opener at Bloomington’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana on SI will share a scouting report for each Hoosier player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the first of 17, we take a look at center Andrej Acimovic.
Andrej Acimovic, 6-foot-11 center
Where he’s from
A native of Bijeljina, Bosnia, he suited up in the U19 Adriatic League (ABA), playing for BC Igokea. Playing in the top league in his area, Acimovic faced the stiffest competition the Balkan region has to offer.
What he’s done
In the U19 ABA league, Acimovic averaged a sturdy 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds, while he put up similar numbers in the second Bosnian division: 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks.
And not only did Acimovic produce in volume, but he was quite efficient, shooting 65.3 percent from the floor and 39.0 percent from deep in the second Bosnian division.
His game
A prototypical, modern European big in the sense that he can shoot, pass and has exceptional footwork and touch around the basket, Acimovic is well-rounded and skilled beyond his years.
Versatile in the post, Acimovic has a variety of moves (drop-steps, shimmies, baby-hooks, fadeaways), but is also a top-notch facilitator with his back-to-the-basket. He hits cutters well and can spray to shooters, or is able to just get a bucket himself.
Although he doesn’t put up triples at an exceptionally high clip, Acimovic has encouraging mechanics, along with the evidence (shot 39.0 percent from three) to prove he’s a threat from long range.
He may not be the most agile laterally, but Acimovic does a solid job of moving his feet, and has tremendous length at his size, allowing him to send back shots defensively and finish off plays with a dunk a surprising amount of the time on the other end. His straight-line speed is solid and he draws attention as a rim-runner in transition.
What they’re saying
“Andrej is a talented big man that we are excited to get in our program and develop. He has good size and is able to score the basketball in different ways. He is strong on the glass and has good defensive instincts and timing when blocking shots,” said head coach Darian DeVries in a press release back in late July.
What we expect
From the jump, Acimovic – whose weight isn’t officially listed anywhere – doesn’t quite have the frame to keep up defensively at the Big Ten level, and would likely have much of his offensive impact negated too.
He doesn’t figure to be an integral part of Indiana’s rotation from Day 1, but Acimovic undoubtedly has the tools to develop into a key piece of the Hoosiers’ long-term puzzle.