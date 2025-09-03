Indiana Basketball Recruiting 2026: Four Top Targets To Watch
Indiana head coach Darian DeVries and his staff have already landed a commitment in the class of 2026 (Prince-Alexander Moody), despite just arriving in Bloomington less than six months ago.
Even more impressively, DeVries and Co. have lined up visits with several highly-touted recruits. But who are the Hoosiers' top targets? Here is a close look at four names worth monitoring in the weeks and months ahead:
Indiana Basketball Recruiting: Breaking Down the Hoosiers' Key 2026 Targets
Tay Kinney/Deron Rippey Jr.
Kinney and Rippey are both sure-fire lead guards – DeVries probably can’t find room for both, and will likely only get one of the two five-star prospects. Fortunately, he can’t go wrong with either.
Tay Kinney
Kinney is the more prototypical point guard of the two. A true table-setter, Kinney can create for his teammates and deliver on-time, accurate dimes.
Arguably the best ball-screen handler in his class, the 6-foot-1 guard is a gifted decision maker with the ability to make every pass (skip pass, pocket pass, lob, etc.) or shot (get downhill, midrange pull-up, step-back three, etc.) that presents itself out of pick-and-roll situations.
A fully developed shooter, Kinney can knock down triples off the dribble or the catch, and has a nasty midrange pull-up. He also possesses the first-step burst to attack the rim – and enough vertical athleticism to finish at a solid clip on bigger defenders.
Deron Rippey
Meanwhile, while Rippey may not be able to match Kinney in terms of facilitating, he is the more dominant scorer of the two.
Truly embodying the term “jump-out-of-the-gym” athlete, Rippey is unbelievably bouncy.
He may be just 6-foot-2, but he plays much bigger than that, using his twitchiness, change of pace, and ball-handling ability to attack the basket, before utilizing his strong frame to finish through – and oftentimes over – defenders. Incredibly efficient playing off two feet around the basket, and with the ability to finish with either hand, Rippey may be the best downhill player at his position in the country.
Although he has a developed floater game, Rippey doesn’t often show a midrange jumper, but is an excellent pull-up shooter from deep. As a facilitator, he’s a willing passer, but can be prone to only dishing when his initial scoring attack is stifled.
Anthony Thompson
A versatile wing/forward, Thompson can spot-up from deep, and show off his smooth lefty stroke, or sit in the dunker spot and make an impact as a play-finisher. He runs the rim well in transition and plays above 6-foot-8, taking advantage of his top-notch length.
Thompson also has a crafty downhill game with skilled footwork. Although his handle is nothing to rave about, he has a unique package of spin moves, pull-overs, and slow-steps that allow him to get off good looks around the rack.
Ethan Taylor
All of 7-foot, with a plus wingspan, Taylor is often just too big for opposing defenders.
That said, he does an excellent job of putting himself in positions to score, posting hard, and sealing well. Taylor also has shown nimble feet, showcasing an array of drop steps going in both directions.
Naturally, with his size, he’s also a force on the offensive glass – an attribute aided by his high motor. In that same vein, Taylor is a dominant shot-erasing presence on the other end.
But perhaps his most impressive skill is facilitating. Always playing with his head up in the post, Taylor does a great job of hitting cutters, and consistently has an eye out for the spot-up shooter crosscourt.