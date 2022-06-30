Indiana Basketball Adds Elon to 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

The Indiana basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season is coming together, and the latest addition is a non-conference matchup with the Elon Phoenix. A specific date has not been announced, but the game will be played some time in December, according to Rocco Miller.

Another piece to Indiana's 2022-2023 scheduling puzzle is in place with the addition of the Elon Phoenix, according to Rocco Miller.

Indiana and Elon will face off in a non-conference battle at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall some time in December, but a specific date has not been confirmed. This will be the first ever meeting between Indiana and Elon. Located in Elon, N.C., Elon University is a private university with a total enrollment of just over 7,000.

Elon finished with a 10-22 record last season under head coach Mike Schrage, who left after the season to take a special assistant coaching job at Duke. The Phoenix are a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, landing 247th in KenPom's final rankings for the 2021-2022 season.

Elon hired Billy Taylor as the program's 19th head coach in April. Taylor has head coaching experience at Lehigh, Ball State and Belmont Abbey College. He arrives at Elon after spending the last three years as an assistant coach at Iowa under Fran McCaffery.

The Phoenix enter the season ranked 332nd in Bart Torvik’s preseason rankings. Elon's leading scorer from last season, Darius Buford, transferred to Illinois state. Hunter McIntosh, Elon's second-leading scorer, transferred to Nevada. And its third-leading scorer, Michael Graham, transferred to Loyola Marymount.

