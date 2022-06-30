Indiana Basketball Adds Elon to 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule
Another piece to Indiana's 2022-2023 scheduling puzzle is in place with the addition of the Elon Phoenix, according to Rocco Miller.
Indiana and Elon will face off in a non-conference battle at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall some time in December, but a specific date has not been confirmed. This will be the first ever meeting between Indiana and Elon. Located in Elon, N.C., Elon University is a private university with a total enrollment of just over 7,000.
Elon finished with a 10-22 record last season under head coach Mike Schrage, who left after the season to take a special assistant coaching job at Duke. The Phoenix are a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, landing 247th in KenPom's final rankings for the 2021-2022 season.
Elon hired Billy Taylor as the program's 19th head coach in April. Taylor has head coaching experience at Lehigh, Ball State and Belmont Abbey College. He arrives at Elon after spending the last three years as an assistant coach at Iowa under Fran McCaffery.
The Phoenix enter the season ranked 332nd in Bart Torvik’s preseason rankings. Elon's leading scorer from last season, Darius Buford, transferred to Illinois state. Hunter McIntosh, Elon's second-leading scorer, transferred to Nevada. And its third-leading scorer, Michael Graham, transferred to Loyola Marymount.
Related stories on Indiana basketball:
- HOOSIER HYSTERIA SLATED FOR OCT. 7: Indiana University athletics announced on Monday that Hoosier Hysteria, the annual tip-off of the men's and women's basketball programs, will be held Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Oct. 7. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA GETS NORTH CAROLINA: Indiana will host North Carolina in the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. This matchup will feature Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis versus North Carolina's Armando Bacot, two of the top players in college basketball. CLICK HERE
- XAVIER HOSTS INDIANA IN GAVITT GAMES: Matchups set for the 2022 Gavitt Games, featuring eight games between Big Ten and Big East teams. The Indiana men's basketball team will hit the road to play the Xavier Musketeers, who enter their first season under head coach Sean Miller. CLICK HERE
- SCOUTING INDIANA'S TOP NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS: There will be no shortage of talented opponents on Indiana's non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 mens' college basketball season. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers will take on North Carolina and Kansas – last year's National Championship opponents – before a matchup with Arizona in Las Vegas and a road trip to Xavier for the 2022 Gavitt Games. Here's an early look at each opponent. CLICK HERE