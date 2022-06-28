Xavier to Host Indiana, Full Gavitt Games Slate Released

The 2022 Gavitt Games slate was released on Monday, featuring eight games between Big Ten and Big East opponents. Official dates and times are to be determined.

Villanova at Michigan State

Indiana at Xavier

Iowa at Seton Hall

Marquette at Purdue

Butler at Penn St

Northwestern at Georgetown

Nebraska at St. John's

DePaul at Minnesota

The Indiana Hoosiers continue to build a strong non-conference schedule, this time adding a road trip to Xavier. The Musketeers finished last season with a 23-13 record and an 8-11 mark in Big East play. Xavier fired head coach Travis Steele on March 16, then went on a run to win the NIT Championship over Texas A&M on March 30.

CBS Sports Jon Rothstein ranks Xavier No. 20 in his preseason rankings, and ESPN's Joe Lunardi gave Xavier an eight-seed in his first NCAA Tournament Bracketology projections.

Former Arizona head coach Sean Miller – the brother of former Indiana head coach Archie Miller – is now the head coach of Xavier. Sean first coached at Xavier from 2004 to 2009 before leaving for Arizona.

Indiana played the 319th-toughest non-conference schedule last season, according to KenPom, but the inclusion of Xavier on Indiana's non-conference schedule for 2022-2023 now gives Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers four marquee opponents.

Indiana will begin the bulk of its non-conference schedule by hosting North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 30. The Hoosiers will then travel to Kansas on Dec. 10 to take on the defending national champs, followed by a matchup with Arizona in Las Vegas on Dec. 17. A date has not been released for Indiana's contest with Xavier in the Gavitt Games.

