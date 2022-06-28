Skip to main content
Xavier to Host Indiana, Full Gavitt Games Slate Released

Xavier to Host Indiana, Full Gavitt Games Slate Released

Matchups set for the 2022 Gavitt Games, featuring eight games between Big Ten and Big East teams. The Indiana men's basketball team will hit the road to play the Xavier Musketeers, who enter their first season under head coach Sean Miller.

USA Today

Matchups set for the 2022 Gavitt Games, featuring eight games between Big Ten and Big East teams. The Indiana men's basketball team will hit the road to play the Xavier Musketeers, who enter their first season under head coach Sean Miller.

The 2022 Gavitt Games slate was released on Monday, featuring eight games between Big Ten and Big East opponents. Official dates and times are to be determined. 

  • Villanova at Michigan State 
  • Indiana at Xavier
  • Iowa at Seton Hall 
  • Marquette at Purdue 
  • Butler at Penn St 
  • Northwestern at Georgetown 
  • Nebraska at St. John's 
  • DePaul at Minnesota

The Indiana Hoosiers continue to build a strong non-conference schedule, this time adding a road trip to Xavier. The Musketeers finished last season with a 23-13 record and an 8-11 mark in Big East play. Xavier fired head coach Travis Steele on March 16, then went on a run to win the NIT Championship over Texas A&M on March 30. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CBS Sports Jon Rothstein ranks Xavier No. 20 in his preseason rankings, and ESPN's Joe Lunardi gave Xavier an eight-seed in his first NCAA Tournament Bracketology projections. 

Former Arizona head coach Sean Miller – the brother of former Indiana head coach Archie Miller – is now the head coach of Xavier. Sean first coached at Xavier from 2004 to 2009 before leaving for Arizona. 

Indiana played the 319th-toughest non-conference schedule last season, according to KenPom, but the inclusion of Xavier on Indiana's non-conference schedule for 2022-2023 now gives Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers four marquee opponents.

Indiana will begin the bulk of its non-conference schedule by hosting North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 30. The Hoosiers will then travel to Kansas on Dec. 10 to take on the defending national champs, followed by a matchup with Arizona in Las Vegas on Dec. 17. A date has not been released for Indiana's contest with Xavier in the Gavitt Games.

  • HOOSIER HYSTERIA SLATED FOR OCT. 7: Indiana University athletics announced on Monday that Hoosier Hysteria, the annual tip-off of the men's and women's basketball programs, will be held Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Oct. 7. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE ALMOST COMPLETE: Little by little, Indiana's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season is coming into focus. Here's what we know so far, including 27 opponents and some dates that are now set. This is Mike Woodson's second season in Bloomington, and the Hoosiers are considered one of the Big Ten favorites. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA GETS NORTH CAROLINA: Indiana will host North Carolina in the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. This matchup will feature Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis versus North Carolina's Armando Bacot, two of the top players in college basketball. CLICK HERE

Race Thompson Hoosier Hysteria
Basketball

Hoosier Hysteria Scheduled for Oct. 7

By Jack Ankony18 hours ago
Connor Bazelak Mizzou copy
Football

Indiana QB Connor Bazelak Discusses Manning Passing Academy Experience

By Jack Ankony20 hours ago
Amare Ferrell Columbia
Football

Florida DB Amare Ferrell Commits to Indiana

By Jack Ankony22 hours ago
IndianaMikeWoodsonTrayceJacksonDavis
Basketball

Piecing Together Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule For 2022-23

By Tom BrewJun 25, 2022
IndianaJalenHoodSchifinoWorkout
Basketball

Indiana Basketball's Hood-Schifino Brings Competitive Mindset Built at an Early Age

By Jack AnkonyJun 24, 2022
The Hoosiers high five their fans in the stands.
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Team Center Will Soon Get Makeover

By Haley JordanJun 24, 2022
Xavier Johnson vs Cuse
Basketball

2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Schedule

By Jack AnkonyJun 25, 2022
Trayce Jackson-Davis Syracuse
Basketball

Indiana, North Carolina Headline 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

By Jack AnkonyJun 24, 2022