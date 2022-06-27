Hoosier Hysteria Scheduled for Oct. 7

It'll be a busy Homecoming weekend in Bloomington, Ind. in 2022.

Indiana athletics announced on Monday that Hoosier Hysteria will take place on Oct. 7, in addition to the Homecoming Parade on Oct. 7 and the Indiana versus Michigan football game at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 8. An Indiana spokesperson said Hoosier Hysteria will begin in the evening on Oct. 7, and it will not overlap with the University's annual Homecoming Parade.

Hoosier Hysteria is an annual event signaling the tip-off of the Indiana men's and women's basketball seasons. The 90-minute event is free with open seating and typically includes player introductions, a team scrimmage, 3-point contest and dunk contest. Attendees are asked to bring a canned food item, which will be donated to the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.

Men's head coach Mike Woodson and women's head coach Teri Moren will introduce their 2022-2023 rosters to Hoosier fans inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The men's team returns 12 total players and four starters from last year's team that broke a five-year NCAA Tournament drought, while also welcoming in a top-10 recruiting class.

“I know I was overwhelmed by the love shown to me by Hoosier Nation last year and I can assure you we will have a fun evening,” Woodson said. “Our players and staff are excited about what’s ahead and we can’t wait to spend time with the best fan base in the country for the first time with our group.”

The women's team has reached the Sweet Sixteen in back-to-back seasons, and is coming off its seventh-straight 20 win season under Moren. All five starters from the 2021-2022 squad earned All-Big Ten honors, and Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger return after receiving All-American honorable mentions.

“Hoosier Hysteria is a special event for our program and a way for us to celebrate the upcoming season with the best fans in college basketball," Moren said. "We can’t wait for you to meet our team for the 2022-23 season and look forward to seeing a packed Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on October 7.”

