Indiana Basketball Announces Puerto Rico Schedule; Games Won't Be Streamed

Indiana men's basketball provided times, dates, locations and opponents for its three-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Daniel Flick

The Indiana men's basketball team huddles at the end of practice July 30, 2025, at Cook Hall in Bloomington.
The Indiana men's basketball team huddles at the end of practice July 30, 2025, at Cook Hall in Bloomington. / Photo Courtesy of Indiana Athletics
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's basketball announced the schedule for its three-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in a press release Friday afternoon.

Here's a look at the times, dates, locations and opponents for the Hoosiers' bonding-centric trip ...

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 6, 7 p.m.: Indiana vs. Universidad de Bayamon (Puerto Rican All-Star team) inside Coliseo Guillermo Angulo

SATURDAY, AUG. 9, 7 p.m.: Indiana vs. Mega Superbet (Serbian professional team) inside Coliseo Roberto Clemente

MONDAY, AUG. 11 11:00 a.m.: Indiana vs. Mega Superbet (Serbian professional team) inside Coliseo Guillermo Angulo

How to Watch Indiana Basketball's Games in Puerto Rico

According to the release from Indiana Athletics, none of the games will be live streamed. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking HERE.

The Hoosiers will arrive in Puerto Rico with availability questions. Junior guards Jason Drake and Nick Dorn did not participate in the team's open-to-media practice Wednesday, and coach Darian DeVries didn't provide a timeline for either player's return.

Bosnian center Andrej Acimovic is still waiting for his visa and hasn't yet joined the team. Serbian guard Aleksa Ristic arrived Wednesday night in Bloomington, but he's questionable to play due to his lack of time in the system and around his teammates.

Indiana Hoosiers On SI will have live coverage in San Juan for all three games.

DANIEL FLICK

Daniel Flick is a senior in the Indiana University Media School and previously covered IU football and men's basketball for the Indiana Daily Student. Daniel also contributes NFL Draft articles for Sports Illustrated, and before joining Indiana Hoosiers On SI, he spent three years writing about the Atlanta Falcons and traveling around the NFL landscape for On SI. Daniel is the winner of the Joan Brew Scholarship, and he will cover Indiana sports once more for the 2025-26 season.

