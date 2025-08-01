Indiana Basketball Announces Puerto Rico Schedule; Games Won't Be Streamed
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's basketball announced the schedule for its three-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in a press release Friday afternoon.
Here's a look at the times, dates, locations and opponents for the Hoosiers' bonding-centric trip ...
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 6, 7 p.m.: Indiana vs. Universidad de Bayamon (Puerto Rican All-Star team) inside Coliseo Guillermo Angulo
SATURDAY, AUG. 9, 7 p.m.: Indiana vs. Mega Superbet (Serbian professional team) inside Coliseo Roberto Clemente
MONDAY, AUG. 11 11:00 a.m.: Indiana vs. Mega Superbet (Serbian professional team) inside Coliseo Guillermo Angulo
How to Watch Indiana Basketball's Games in Puerto Rico
According to the release from Indiana Athletics, none of the games will be live streamed. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking HERE.
The Hoosiers will arrive in Puerto Rico with availability questions. Junior guards Jason Drake and Nick Dorn did not participate in the team's open-to-media practice Wednesday, and coach Darian DeVries didn't provide a timeline for either player's return.
Bosnian center Andrej Acimovic is still waiting for his visa and hasn't yet joined the team. Serbian guard Aleksa Ristic arrived Wednesday night in Bloomington, but he's questionable to play due to his lack of time in the system and around his teammates.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI will have live coverage in San Juan for all three games.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
DEVRIES TALKS: Indiana men's basketball head coach Darian DeVries spoke with reporters Wednesday for the first time since fall practice began in June. CLICK HERE.
PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS: Here's three things we learned at Indiana men's basketball's open practice Wednesday. CLICK HERE.
IU GETS 'BABY JOKIC': From an open gym in Crown Point, Indiana, to the development plan ahead, here's how Indiana basketball's signing of Andrej Acimovic came to be. CLICK HERE.