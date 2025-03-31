Indiana Basketball Athletic Trainer Tim Garl Is Out After 44 Seasons
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One of the fixtures on the Indiana men’s basketball sideline for nearly a half-century will no longer be present to tend to ailing Indiana players.
Tim Garl’s last day as Indiana’s basketball athletic trainer is Monday, according to a statement released by his attorney.
Christopher Lee, an attorney with the Dinsmore & Stohl law firm, sent Hoosiers On SI the statement that announced Garl’s departure.
“Long time Athletic Trainer for Men’s Basketball at Indiana University, Tim Garl, was informed by Athletic Director,Scott Dolson, that his contract will not be renewed for his 45th basketball season. Dolson informed Garl that he would like a “fresh start” for the IU Basketball Sports Medicine staff. His last day is Monday.
‘’Garl feels grateful for the incredible opportunities he has had during his career having served every head coach starting with Bob Knight. He finds it a blessing that a kid from Elkhart, IN could be fortunate enough to participate in both collegiate and international competitions. Tim’s enduring legacy includes being at every IU basketball game for 44 seasons.
‘’He would like to especially thank Bob Knight and Ralph Floyd for giving him the opportunity to join the Indiana Family. Also greatly appreciated are all of the head coaches who continued to include him on their staffs through the years. Additionally, Tim would like to thank the players, assistant Coaches, Sports Medicine staff, Doctors, student managers and trainers, support staff and Hoosier Nation for their 4+ decades of support.”
Garl has worked for six different Indiana head coaches and treated hundreds of Indiana men’s basketball players. Garl’s tenure included time with coaches Bob Knight, Mike Davis, Kelvin Sampson, Tom Crean, Archie Miller and Mike Woodson.
Garl’s departure removes another fixture from the Indiana basketball medical staff. Long-time team doctor Larry Rink retired after the 2025 season.
Garl came to Indiana after stints at Alabama and Mississippi. Garl also worked with the U.S. Olympic Committee from 1979 to 2012.
Locally, Garl helped initiate the Hoosier Hills Food Bank food drive in conjunction with the annual Hoosier Hysteria basketball game.
In January, Garl was added as a defendant in the class action lawsuit filed by several former Indiana basketball players alleging abuse by former team doctor Brad Bomba. The lawsuit alleges Garl was aware of Bomba’s actions and knew that Bomba’s alleged abuse was medically unnecessary.
Five former Indiana players, four of whom played when Garl was trainer, have joined the lawsuit as named plaintiffs.
The “fresh start” that Garl’s statement claims also includes hiring Darian DeVries as Indiana’s men’s basketball coach. DeVries was hired on March 17.