Indiana Basketball Availability Report Against Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has a few notable designations on the Big Ten availability report ahead of Monday's game against Minnesota.
Sophomore guard Gabe Cupps is listed out, so he'll miss his third straight game. Cupps didn't score in his first four games on four attempts from the field, but he totaled three assists, two steals and rebounds. Without Cupps, Indiana will still have a deep group of guards in Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle, Trey Galloway, Bryson Tucker and Anthony Leal.
Senior center Oumar Ballo is listed questionable. He's coming off a huge game in the Hoosiers' 76-57 win over Miami of Ohio on Friday, putting up 14 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. He's averaging 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game on 67.7% shooting. If Ballo can't play, that would likely mean more minutes for Langdon Hatton.
Cupps and Ballo were the only Hoosiers on the report, which means sophomore guard Kanaan Carlyle is available for Monday's game. Carlyle missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury, but he started Indiana's first six games and averaged 4.5 points on 27% shooting.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- AP TOP 25 POLL: Indiana begins Big Ten play this week without a place in the Top 25. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana starts its Big Ten season Monday against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, announcers, the point spread and over/under, projected score, key stats, rankings and more. CLICK HERE
- POINT SPREAD: Indiana is the last Big Ten team to play a league game when it takes on Minnesota Monday night at Assembly Hall. It's a good chance to get a jump-start on league play against the struggling Gophers. Here's the latest on the point spread, with a great history versus the number against both teams. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Minnesota’s visit is an opportunity for Indiana to start its Big Ten slate right … or very wrong. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON NOISE IS TIRESOME: Todd Golden writes about how the noise that surrounds Mike Woodson has become worse than what the noise is about. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA CONTROLS SECOND HALF TO BEAT MIAMI OF OHIO: Indiana took control of the game in the second half to take down Miami of Ohio 76-57 on Friday. CLICK HERE.