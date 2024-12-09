AP Top 25: Indiana Stays At No. 9 In Latest Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There was a time when the Associated Press poll (and the coaches poll) meant everything to the college football postseason.
The polls once determined the national champion in college football, but with the College Football Playoff, those days are long gone.
The College Football Playoff released its rankings that determined the College Football Playoff bracket on Sunday. Meanwhile, the last AP poll of the regular season was also released.
Indiana stayed in the No. 9 spot. Boise State, champions of the Mountain West Conference jumped above the Hoosiers, but SMU, who lost on a last-second field goal against Clemson in the ACC championship game, dropped below Indiana.
According to collegepolltracker.com, Indiana appeared on all of the 62 ballots this week. Indiana's range was from No. 6 to No. 13. Andy Yamashita of the Seattle Times had the Hoosiers highest in that sixth spot. The vast majority of the pollsters had Indiana at either No. 8 or No. 9.
Indiana would have to make a long College Football Playoff run to match or best its record finish in the poll. The Hoosiers were No. 4 in the final poll in 1945 and 1967.
Indiana was also ranked ninth in the USA Today coaches poll.
The AP poll began in 1936 and is one of the longest traditions in college football.
Here’s the full AP Top 25.
1. Oregon, 13-0 (62), 1,550 points
2. Georgia, 11-2, 1,474
3. Notre Dame, 11-1, 1,398
4. Texas, 11-2, 1,346
5. Penn State, 11-2, 1,258
6. Ohio State, 10-2, 1,233
7. Tennessee, 10-2, 1,224
8. Boise State, 12-1, 1,108
9. Indiana, 11-1, 1,052
10. Arizona State, 11-2, 1,001
11. Alabama, 9-3, 838
12. SMU, 11-2, 837
13. Clemson, 10-3, 827
14. South Carolina, 9-3, 770
15. Miami (Fla.), 10-2, 697
16. Ole Miss, 9-3, 680
17. BYU, 10-2, 531
18. Iowa State, 10-3, 401
19. Army, 11-1, 363
20. Colorado, 9-3, 329
21. Illinois, 9-3, 317
22. Syracuse, 9-3, 234
23. Missouri, 9-3, 228
24. UNLV, 10-3, 144
25. Memphis, 10-2, 132
Other receiving votes (numbers listed are points assigned for votes, not the vote total): Texas A&M 75, Louisville 37, Duke 29, Kansas State 9, Marshall 8, LSU 8, Florida 5, Ohio 2, Tulane 2, Baylor 2, Louisiana 1.
