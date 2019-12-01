Hoosier
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Defense leads the way in Indiana's 64-50 win over South Dakota State

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller has been saying for a month that his Indiana basketball team can be pretty good if it plays well on the defensive end for 40 minutes every night.

That was on full display Saturday at Simon Skodjt Assembly Hall, when the Hoosiers held South Dakota State to just 33.9 percent shooting in a 64-50 win. The Jackrabbits starters only scored 20 points all night and none of them made more than two shots.

 The Hoosiers completed their seven-game November schedule with a perfect 7-0 record.

"We were better tonight defensively, in particular we didn't get it spread out, and we were a little better defensively in transition at times,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said. "They tried to get good looks, but I thought we did a nice job of taking away the easy ones. We didn't get to spread out. We didn't give as much of a pick-and-roll game up. 

We still got to do a better job guarding the ball. And for a big team we don't play big around the rim. There's not enough shot blocking, there's not enough hard plays at the basket, but that's getting ready to really change as we get ready to keep moving forward here on, especially on Tuesday with the amount of size, talent, and athleticism that's going to come our way (with Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge). But we were better defensively. From a percentage standpoint, we were clearly better there.''

True freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis again led the way for the Hoosiers, scoring 19 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. The 6-foot-9 forward from Greenwood has been Indiana's most consistent player thus far, and his rebounding acumen is rare for a someone so young.

"Well, he's just a natural. He's got great hands and length. He's a spring off the boards in terms of being able to go get the ball,'' Miller said. "He's getting balls that other guys can't get. 

"That's obviously a gift that he brings to the table. He continues to do that for you us, which is important. Rebounding the ball is a huge deal for this team. Nine offensive rebounds is something else. But 19 and 14 is obviously a big deal.''

Junior forward Justin Smith had a big night, too, scoring 18 points and getting 8 rebounds. Senior guard Devonte Green was the only other Hoosiers in double figures. He had 11.

Sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee didn't play again as he continues to battle a multitude of injuries, most notably a lower abdominal issue. His absence puts a great strain on Indiana's guard rotation, with only Green, junior Al Durham and true freshman Armaan Franklin available.

It hasn't been an issue yet, but it could be going forward now that December is here. All six foes this month — Florida State, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Arkansas — are from major conferences.

"I continue to be concerned about our defense, and I think at the end of the day, our lack of depth at guard is really going to get exposed as we start to play the talent level and the guards on the other team,'' Miller said. "Hopefully we can get Robert back at some point in time. That's undecided right now. But Armaan and Al and Devonte, being our guard tandem right now, they have got to continue to do a great job of being better on the ball.'' 

Turnovers are still an issue for Indiana as well. The Hoosiers had 19 on Saturday. Miller prefers that number to be at 12 or better.

"We were trying to force it inside, especially with a team that was defending us by crowding the paint,'' Smith said. "There's a lot of different hands in there, so when we were throwing it inside, it was hard to get around the defenders. We just have to be more sure with our passes and not try and make the home-run play. But we'll probably shore that up and I'm sure we'll work on that going forward.''

Related items

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Forget All the Negatives When You're Cradling the Bucket

Tom Brew
0

Indiana's defense and special teams were atrocious on Saturday, but none of it really mattered once it was all said and done, because Indiana beat Purdue 44-41 in double-overtime.

Rapid Reaction: Indiana Wins Wild Overtime Thriller 44-41 to Claim Bucket

Tom Brew
0

Indiana coach Tom Allen won the Bucket for the first time as the Hoosiers' head coach, but it sure wasn't easy, holding off Purdue 44-41 in double overtime

Third Quarter Analysis: Philyor Finds the End Zone in Return

Tom Brew
0

We're just 15 minutes away from the Old Oaken Bucket game getting decided, and it's looking good for Indiana. The Hoosiers are ahead 28-17 as they seek to earn their eighth win of the season.

Second Quarter Analysis: Hoosiers Overcome Blunders to Lead 21-10

Tom Brew
0

Indiana gave up two record-breaking plays on defense, but did enough to take an 11-point lead to halftime.

First Quarter Analysis: Indiana leads 7-0 and is Threatening Again

Tom Brew
0

Let's take a look at what goes on in the Old Oaken Bucket game a quarter at a time.

3 Things I Want To See From Indiana Against Purdue

Tom Brew
0

It's time for the Old Oaken Bucket to return to Bloomington after back-to-back losses to the archival Boilermakers, and the 7-4 Hoosiers are in good position to pull it off.

My Two Cents: Can't Wait For Battle Between Freshmen Stars Mullen, Bell

Tom Brew
0

Freshman wide receiver David Bell has been Purdue's best player all season, but he'll be seeing a lot of Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen all day Saturday, and the showdown should be epic.

Indiana's Coaches Already Understand Meaning of Bucket Game

Tom Brew
0

Tom Allen has lost his first two Indiana-Purdue games as a head coach, but he totally understands the value of the Old Oaken Bucket. So do new coordinators Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack.

My Two Cents: Indiana's Growth a Glass-Half-Full Thing

Tom Brew
0

Critics can whine all they want about the Hoosiers' soft schedule so far, but it really doesn't mean a thing in the big picture.

Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer a Broyles Award Semifinalist

Tom Brew
0

Indiana's offense has thrived under first-year offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, and his turnaround has been noticed on a national scale.