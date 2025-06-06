Indiana Basketball Coach Darian DeVries Is Confident About Direction Of Program
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana men's basketball released its latest video of summer workouts on Friday on its social media channels. Workouts began this week with first-year coach Darian DeVries and a nearly new roster of new Hoosiers at Cook Hall.
Practices are not open to the public or to the media, so this is the best look at what Indiana has been up to so far. Indiana had also released a video earlier in the week.
DeVries is happy to get into a regular routine after being in transitional mode for the first two months on the Indiana job. DeVries had to build a completely new roster and staff in addition to all of the other things that come with making a job switch.
"Now we're finally at a point where its more normalcy with starting workouts and things," DeVries told Jeff Goodman in an interview with Field Of 68 on Thursday.
DeVries is hoping summer workouts confirm his belief that he and his staff built the roster the right way.
"What we wanted was really good guys in the locker room who were about winning and the right things. I think we definitely accomplished that," DeVries said. "(It wasn't) just getting a collection of individuals, but putting a team together that complements one another so we can play off of one another. I like the way it's come together so far."
DeVries noted that the strength in this roster on the floor lies in shooting and depth.
"I feel like we've got a lot of depth in shooting and skill. I think we're going to be able to really stretch the floor and do it fairly consistently. I think that will be one of our strengths and hopefully it will play out that way," DeVries said.
DeVries also spoke about the progress of his son Tucker DeVries, the point guard spot, NIL, his feeling on the direction of college basketball, the August trip to Puerto Rico, getting out in the Bloomington community and his nickname "D-Rock" in the interview with Field Of 68.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- IN-PROGRESS MEN'S BASKETBALL ROSTER RELEASED: Indiana men's basketball announced its initial men's basketball roster on Monday. CLICK HERE.
- DEVRIES WAITS ON WAIVER DECISIONS: Like everyone else, Indiana men's basketball coach Darian DeVries is waiting on the NCAA to make decisions on waivers for Luke Goode and Anthony Leal. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT DEVRIES SAID: What Indiana men's basketball coach Darian DeVries had to say to the media on Wednesday at Huber's. CLICK HERE.