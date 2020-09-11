SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

My Two Cents: Kenya Hunter Doesn't Have Indiana Ties, But He Still Knows the Deal

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kenya Hunter grew up in Virginia, and he's coached in a half-dozen other states from Nebraska to Connecticut a few spots in between. But until he was hired by Archie Miller last week, he had no connection to Indiana.

But that doesn't matter. It shouldn't matter. It won't matter.

And why not? Because Kenya Hunter is a great recruiter, and now that's his job at Indiana. His marching orders now are to bring the best possible players to Bloomington, and it doesn't matter where they come from. 

Nor should it.

"It's been a while since I've been on this side of the Midwest, but the one thing I'm very excited about is the opportunity that presents itself. It's Indiana, and the history and tradition is rich,'' Hunter said Friday when he met with the local media for the first time via a Zoom conference call. "Arch and Tom (Ostrom) and Mike Roberts, they have a very good grasp of this state. When Indiana was (number) one or two (in 2012-13), they had the best players in Indiana mixed with a few East Coast kids. Where I can help is bringing in a couple of kids to help them.''

Hunter knows a lot about Indiana's program because their paths have crossed often during his 20-year coaching career. For instance, he was an assistant at Georgetown, and he coached against that 2012-13 Indiana team that was ranked No. 1 in the country that November.

"What I know about Indiana is that they always have talent,'' Hunter said. "I coached against Victor (Oladipo) and them at Georgetown, and when I got to Nebraska coaching against Tom Crean and then in my later years when Arch took over, they've always had talent. So I know what they've had.'' 

He also knows what they could be. 

In Hunter's eyes, there's nothing to hold him back in chasing the best players in the country for Indiana. He did that at UConn, which has the No. 6-ranked 2021 class in the country right now, with three four-star commits. That's his influence, in large part, as a key recruiter on Dan Hurley's staff.

He's also known Miller since he was a kid, because Hunter coached AAU basketball in Pittsburgh with Miller's father, John. He also worked at N.C. State when Miller played there, and he's paid attention to his career ever since.

He's watched Miller grow up in this business. And he's thrilled to be able to help.

"I'm big on relationships, especially when I recruit. Arch and I and his family have known each other for a very long time, so that was my reason for this time, coming to Indiana right now,'' Hunter said. "There were not too many jobs where I would pick up and move my family. But because it's a person I've know him for a very long time and I trust him and believe in him, that was the reason for me coming to Indiana.''

He's loved watching Miller work during his first week here. 

"The other day we had a Zoom call with a recruit,'' Hunter said. "People kept telling me on the staff that Arch is impressive on Zoom calls with recruits, going over why it's the best situation for a recruit. It just opened my eyes to how good he is. ... I was really impressed how he could go through the program from A to Z.

"Arch is very confident in knowing the game and teaching the game. He's a player's coach. He played at the highest level, and he's still out there on the floor with the players, getting in the mix. We call that sweat equity. I like to get on the floor too, so we're kind of cut from the same cloth like that.''

He knows the plan, plain and simple. Find great players, and then coach them up. Make them better, and win some games. Win some titles, too.

Why not?

"I want to be able to add value,'' Hunter said. "Don't get this twisted, I'm here to recruit, but I know I can bring value on the court as well and that's what me and Arch have talked about.

"Developing kids with skill development and helping them get better, I've done this for a long time. I just feel I can come in and be a person to add to that success, and on the recruiting part, I'll just do my job in bringing talented kids here to Indiana.''

He's been to Assembly Hall as the opponent, and he's ready to be on the other side now. Relationships mean everything to him. With Miller, and now with everyone associated with Indiana's program. 

He's a Hoosier now, and he's all in.

"I'm big on relationships. I follow Arch, follow his brother (Sean, the head coach at Arizona), and I've looked at Indiana a lot with Arch being here,'' Hunter said. "And Bruiser Flint — (the Indiana assistant he replaced) — was a friend of mine in this business. 

"Indiana, you go all the way back to Isiah Thomas and knowing that history, you know it. Coming here with Nebraska, you just know the history of what it means to come into this building.''

Now, at long last, its Kenya Hunter from Indiana. He's a Hoosier now, and he wants to win.

That makes him a perfect fit for this Hoosier family.

Related stories on Kenya Hunter

  • HUNTER-MILLER TIES RUN DEEP: New Indiana assistant Kenya Hunter has known Archie Miller since he was "about 15 years old'' and their family ties have remained strong through the years. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES HIRE OF KENYA HUNTER: On Wednesday, Indiana basketball officially announced the hiring of Kenya Hunter. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA BASKETBALL PAUSES WORKOUTS: Indiana basketball has paused its workouts after positive COVID-19 tests within the program. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ryan Day, Rutgers President Give Thoughts on Big Ten Football

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Rutgers president Jonathan Holloway spoke out this week about their thoughts on the Big Ten football potentially resuming play.

Dylan Wallace

The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Big Ten Football and Trey Kaufman Decision

Listen in to hear all the latest news on Indiana football and basketball, as well as updates on recruiting.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football Recruiting Roundup: Hoosiers Offer Slew of 2022 Talent

Indiana football has hit the recruiting hard over the last week, offering a number of talented players for the class of 2022, and one player from the class of 2023.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 10): Dickerson Goes Hitless as Giants' Winning Streak Ends

The bats finally cooled off for Alex Dickerson and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, as they fell to the San Diego Padres 6-1, ending their five-game winning streak.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 10): Season on Brink Now for Eric Gordon, Rockets after Game 4 Loss

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers dashed out to a big early lead and never looked back in comfortably winning Game 4 of their second-round NBA playoffs series with the Houston Rockets

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 9): OG Anunoby Doesn't Mind Working Overtime for Wins

Former Indiana star OG Anunoby played 50 minutes in the Toronto Raptors' double-overtime win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6, and he didn't mind one bit.

Tom Brew

Indianapolis Emerging as Potential Location for Maui Invitational

Indianapolis is already hosting the 2021 Final Four and National Championship. Now, it could potentially host the Maui Invitational.

Dylan Wallace

Where Hoosiers in the NFL Stand on Depth Charts Heading into Week 1

There are nine former Indiana football players on active NFL rosters, and here's where they stand after all their teams released depth charts this week.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 9): Dickerson Gets Another Hit in Giants' Win, Average Up 78 Points

No one has been hotter in baseball than San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson, who had another hit Wednesday in the Giants' win.

Tom Brew

NCAA Not Working on Contingency Plans to Expand Tournament

NCAA Senior Vice President Dan Gavitt said the NCAA is currently not considering expanding the field.

Dylan Wallace