Indiana Commit Gabe Cupps to Play in SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 4

Indiana basketball commit Gabe Cupps will put his skills to the test against some of the top high school players in the country.

SLAM, a basketball magazine circulating since 1994, invited Cupps to its Summer Classic Vol. 4 event, which will take place on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. in Harlem, N.Y. at famed Rucker Park. Current NBA players that have participated in this event include Jalen Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Chet Holmgren, RJ Hampton, Josh Christopher, Jalen Suggs and Cassius Stanley.

“The SLAM Summer Classic is unlike any other high school basketball game! We’re so excited to bring it to the legendary Rucker Park and give these athletes an authentic NYC hoops experience,” Les Green, CEO of SLAM Media Inc., said in a press release. “SLAM is all about celebrating the game of basketball as well as the culture surrounding the game. We’ll give all the young men and women a weekend to remember, full of energy, competitionand fun. With a roster of 24 amazing athletes and eight great partners, this year’s Classic will be the biggest one yet.”

Cupps, the No. 79 player in the class of 2023 according to ESPN, will play alongside some of the nation's top high school talent. So far, Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 3, Duke), Robert Dillingham (No. 5, Kentucky), Simeon Wilcher (No. 10, North Carolina), Jared McCain (No. 23, Duke), Aden Holloway (No. 26, Auburn), Mookie Cook (No. 8, uncommitted) are among players that will featured in the event.

Cupps is one of two Indiana commits in the class of 2023, joining four-star guard Jakai Newton from Covington, Ga.

