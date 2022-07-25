It's a big week for the future of Indiana basketball, as three of Mike Woodson's top 2023 recruiting targets – Jamie Kaiser Jr., Arrinten Page and DeShawn Harris-Smith – have scheduled official visits to Bloomington this week.

Kaiser will arrive on campus Monday night, followed by Page on Wednesday and Harris-Smith on Thursday. Indiana currently has two top-100 guards committed for the class of 2023 in Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton, and the coaching staff is also in the mix for five-star big man Xavier Booker and four-star forward TJ Power.

The first of three visits will be Kaiser, who attended Bishop Ireton in Burke, Va. last season. According to Endless Motor Sports, Kaiser will finish his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Current Indiana guard Tamar Bates took a similar route, playing his senior season at IMG.

Kaiser is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, and he's ranked No. 102 in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. He will reportedly choose between Maryland, UCLA, Indiana, Virginia and Miami (FL). Recruiting website On3 considers Kaiser one of the biggest risers in his class, moving all the way up to No. 37 in their rankings. Kaiser plays AAU basketball for New World on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

Kaiser is considered a strong 3-point shooter, averaging 20.7 points per game at Bishop Ireton last season. He once considered a collegiate football career at quarterback, but announced in April that he is 100 percent committed to basketball.

Indiana will host a second visit this week for Page, who is a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward from Wheeler High School in Marrieta, Ga. Page is the No. 49 player in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Page received his first high-major scholarship offer from Indiana in April, and he has since been offered by Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), Missouri, SMU, UCLA and Xavier. Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond has been heavily involved with Page's recruitment. Rosemond has a wealth of experience recruiting the south due to his time at Alabama and Georgia, and he also played a key role in securing the commitment of Indiana freshman wing Kaleb Banks.

A member of AAU team The Skill Factory on the Nike EYBL circuit, Page has increased his stock this spring and summer thanks to eye-opening dunks, success in pick-and-rolls, and improved perimeter skills.

The third and final visit this week is Harris-Smith, who recently popped up on Indiana's recruiting radar with an offer on July 9. Harris-Smith attends Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax, Va, and he's the No. 122 player on the 247Sports Composite. His long list of offers includes Butler, George Mason, Iowa, Kansas State, LSU, Penn State, Rutgers, St. John’s, Texas Tech, TCU, VCU, Villanova and Xavier.

Harris-Smith plays AAU basketball for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit, which is where former Indiana guards Victor Oladipo and Maurice Creek played. At 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, Harris-Smith has risen in the recruiting rankings this summer, all the way to No. 52, according to On3. Harris-Smith hit a late 3-pointer for in the championship game at Nike's EYBL event this weekend, but Team Takeover ultimately lost by one point.

