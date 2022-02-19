Bracketology: Despite Losing Streak, Indiana Still in NCAA Tournament Field

Indiana has lost four games in a row in the midst of a difficult stretch in the schedule, but despite that, the nation's three major bracketologists still have Indiana in the NCAA Tournament field as of Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Even though things have headed south for Indiana in the past two weeks, the nation's most recognized bracketologists still have the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament field as of Saturday.

Indiana is 16-9 overall, and 7-8 in the Big Ten now after losing four straight games, three to ranked teams — Illinois, Michigan State and Wisconsin — and a fourth (Northwestern) where five players were suspended for curfew violations.

But they've had some impressive wins as well this year, most notably against Purdue and Ohio State, so the resume is still good enough to be in the field at the moment. The Hoosiers have five games left, home games with Maryland and Rutgers, and road trips to Ohio State, Minnesota and the season-ender at Purdue.

Indiana hasn't played Rutgers yet this season, but the Hoosiers an impressive 4-0 against their other four opponents.

Here's the latest from bracketologists Joe Lunardi (ESPN), Jerry Palm (CBS Sports) and Mike DeCoursy (FOX Sports)

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Joe Lunardi updated his bracket on Friday, and he has the Hoosiers as a No. 10 seed in the South Regional, playing No,. 7 seed Xavier — and former Hoosier Jerome Hunter — in the first round in Greenville, S.C. Should the Hoosiers win, No. 2 seed Duke would be the likely second round foe.

Lunardi has nine Big Ten teams in his field right now, the most of any conference by far. The Big 12 and Big East are next with seven. He's added Rutgers and Michigan to the tourney field in the past week.

Purdue is his highest seeded Big Ten team, as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional. He has Wisconsin and Illinois as No. 4 seeds, Ohio State and Michigan State as No. 5 seeds, Iowa at No. 7, and Rutgers and Michigan as No. 11 seeds.

For his complete bracket, CLICK HERE

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Jerry Palm has Indiana playing in a First Four game in Dayton, as one of two No. 12 seeds in the South Region. SMU would be the opponent in his bracket.

If Indiana would win that game, No. 5 Connecticut would be waiting for them in Milwaukee in the first round game. To get through the weekend, Indiana would then have to get past the No. 4/No. 13 winner. That's Tennessee vs. South Dakota State in Palm's bracket.

Palm has Purdue and Wisconsin both on the No. 2 line, and he has Illinois as a No. 4 seed. He has Michigan State and Ohio State as No. 5 seeds, and Rutgers and Iowa as No. 10 seeds. He's got Michigan in his first four out.

Mike DeCoursy, FOX Sports

Mike DeCoursy has Indiana as a No. 12 seed as well, playing No. 5 seed LSU in the Midwest Region, with No. 4 UCLA or No. 13 South Dakota State waiting in the second round.

DeCoursy has Purdue as a No. 2 seed as well. He has Wisconsin as a No. 3 seed, and Illinois and Ohio State as No. 4 seeds. He has Michigan State as a No. 5 seed, and Iowa at No. 10 and Rutgers at No. 11. He does not have Michigan in his field either.

