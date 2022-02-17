Indiana Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is Disappointed But Said There's Still Plenty of Basketball to be Played

On Tuesday, the Hoosiers lost their fourth consecutive game 74-69 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had a stellar night with 30 points but the team couldn't get it done. Here's what Jackson-Davis said in a post game press conference.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had an incredible night putting up 30 points, but the team couldn't finish out and lost to Wisconsin 74-69.

This marks the fourth consecutive loss for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis headed to the podium following the loss to talk to the media.

Read his full transcript, or watch the attached video of the entire press conference.

Q: On having a great game but not being able to close it out...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Obviously it's disappointing, but at the same time, it just feels good to see the ball go back through the hoop. I was struggling the last few days. I had a nagging little injury in my foot so I took the last two days off from practice so I could get healthy.

I feel like I played at my caliber that I should be playing at. At the same time, as far as the game goes, it's rough, but at the same time we have five games left with four teams that we beat and then Rutgers so we control our own destiny still.

There's still a lot of basketball to be played, and we just got to take it one game at a time.

Q. On kicking the ball out...

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, so obviously I thought I was kicking the ball out pretty well the whole game, and so I saw Brad dig and Xavier was wide open for a shot, and sometimes you don't hit them.

I'd have him shoot that shot 10 times out of 10. It was a great look by him, and I know he wished he could get it back, and I know he will in the next game.

Q. On what Jackson-Davis sees from the guards in practice and workouts...

What I see is a bunch of guys that work really hard on their shots. Repetition. Parker, Anthony, Miller. Everyone is in the gym working all the time.

It's just mental. They just got to have their confidence up and just have support. So they're going to keep doing their thing, keep getting up shots in extra time, and they're going to start falling.

You just got to have faith in your teammates, and I know they'll get out of these slumps.

Q. On Xavier Johnson's miss when the team tried to get the ball to Parker Stewart...

JACKSON-DAVIS: He was supposed to go through like an elevator screen and then it was supposed to be a double for Miller, but they were just switching every screen, so it's really hard whenever everyone is switching and you need a three, so a cut to the basket isn't really going to work for you.

So that was a good play by them, but at the same time, we probably could have got a better shot than that. In crunch time and you're kind of panicking a little bit, he's still one of the best shooters on our team, so he tried to get one up. It just didn't fall.

Related stories on Indiana basketball