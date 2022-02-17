Skip to main content

Indiana Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is Disappointed But Said There's Still Plenty of Basketball to be Played

On Tuesday, the Hoosiers lost their fourth consecutive game 74-69 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had a stellar night with 30 points but the team couldn't get it done. Here's what Jackson-Davis said in a post game press conference.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had an incredible night putting up 30 points, but the team couldn't finish out and lost to Wisconsin 74-69.

This marks the fourth consecutive loss for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis headed to the podium following the loss to talk to the media.

Read his full transcript, or watch the attached video of the entire press conference.

Q: On having a great game but not being able to close it out...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Obviously it's disappointing, but at the same time, it just feels good to see the ball go back through the hoop. I was struggling the last few days. I had a nagging little injury in my foot so I took the last two days off from practice so I could get healthy. 

I feel like I played at my caliber that I should be playing at. At the same time, as far as the game goes, it's rough, but at the same time we have five games left with four teams that we beat and then Rutgers so we control our own destiny still. 

There's still a lot of basketball to be played, and we just got to take it one game at a time.

Q. On kicking the ball out...

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, so obviously I thought I was kicking the ball out pretty well the whole game, and so I saw Brad dig and Xavier was wide open for a shot, and sometimes you don't hit them.

Read More

I'd have him shoot that shot 10 times out of 10. It was a great look by him, and I know he wished he could get it back, and I know he will in the next game.

Q. On what Jackson-Davis sees from the guards in practice and workouts...

  What I see is a bunch of guys that work really hard on their shots. Repetition. Parker, Anthony, Miller. Everyone is in the gym working all the time.

It's just mental. They just got to have their confidence up and just have support. So they're going to keep doing their thing, keep getting up shots in extra time, and they're going to start falling.

You just got to have faith in your teammates, and I know they'll get out of these slumps.

Q. On Xavier Johnson's miss when the team tried to get the ball to Parker Stewart... 

JACKSON-DAVIS: He was supposed to go through like an elevator screen and then it was supposed to be a double for Miller, but they were just switching every screen, so it's really hard whenever everyone is switching and you need a three, so a cut to the basket isn't really going to work for you.

So that was a good play by them, but at the same time, we probably could have got a better shot than that. In crunch time and you're kind of panicking a little bit, he's still one of the best shooters on our team, so he tried to get one up. It just didn't fall.

  • INDIANA VS. WISCONSIN PHOTO GALLERY: View 20 action shots from Indiana's matchup versus Wisconsin. More than 17,000 fans filed into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to witness the Big Ten showdown. CLICK HERE. 
  • HOOSIERS FALL TO NO. 15 WISCONSIN: Despite a 30-point night from Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana struggles to make shots in the closing minutes and loses again to No. 15 Wisconsin, this time 74-69 for their fourth straight loss of the season, and fifth in a row in the series. CLICK HERE.
  • WISCONSIN'S BRAD DAVISON: Wisconsin guard Brad Davison is beloved by Badgers fans and despised by the other fan bases around the league. He's dealt Indiana a lot of pain, going 5-1 since 2018, and he also stole our best girl, Tyra Buss, Indiana women's basketball's all-time leading scorer. They are getting married in July and the couple sat down for a lengthy video interview. Check it out. CLICK HERE. 

Jeff Mercer
Baseball

New-Look Hoosiers Ready to Start 2022 Baseball Season This Weekend at Clemson

25 minutes ago
Indiana infielder Phillip Glasser
Baseball

Big Ten Baseball: Hoosiers Picked to Finish 6th in Preseason Coaches Poll

28 minutes ago
Mackenzie Holmes tries to fend off a Northwestern defender.
Basketball

Mackenzie Holmes Returns, Helps Indiana Shut Down Northwestern

2 hours ago
Mike Woodson
Basketball

Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson Said 'I Thought We Froze' in the Hoosiers' Loss to Wisconsin

20 hours ago
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Basketball

Indiana Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is Disappointed But Said There's Still Plenty of Basketball to be Played

20 hours ago
USATSI_17693108
Basketball

My Two Cents: What's the Difference Between 'Good' Shot and 'Open' Shot?

Feb 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 5.55.29 AM
Baseball

Indiana Baseball 2022 Schedule

Feb 17, 2022
Indiana head coach Teri Moren hugs Ali Patberg.
Basketball

Hoosiers Women's Basketball Coach Teri Moren is Named to Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year 2022 Late Season Watch List

Feb 16, 2022